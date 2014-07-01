(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand's
forthcoming New Zealand Dollar-denominated bonds, due 2027, an
expected rating
of 'AA+(EXP)'. The expected rating is in line with New Zealand's
Long-Term Local
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+' with Stable
Outlook. The
sovereign's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'AA' with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
- The Stable Outlook on the ratings balances the prospect of
fiscal
consolidation and stabilisation of public debt ratios against
Fitch's
expectation that already-high net external indebtedness will
rise further over
the forecast period, exacerbating a long-standing credit
weakness.
- New Zealand's economic policy framework, level of development,
and standards
of governance rank among the world's strongest from a credit
perspective and
warrant high-grade sovereign ratings. The sovereign has no
history of debt
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, might lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Further progress in fiscal consolidation leading to the
prospect of sustained
reductions in public debt ratios
- A rebalancing of the economy that puts New Zealand's net
external debt (NXD)
ratios on a sustainable downward path
The main factors that, individually or collectively, might lead
to negative
rating action are:
- A sharp and sustained rise in New Zealand's external borrowing
costs that
imposes a disruptive tightening on monetary and credit
conditions sufficient to
have a durable negative impact on growth, employment, public
finances, and the
health of the banking system
- A negative shock to the real economy with similar lasting
adverse effects,
exceeding the typical cyclical volatility of the economy
- A wider and/or longer-lasting current account deficit than
Fitch currently
projects, leading to higher NXD ratios relative to peers
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions, including:
- The global economy is assumed to perform broadly in line with
projections set
out in Fitch's June "Global Economic Outlook"
- New Zealand's savings and productivity performance are assumed
not to undergo
a sharp structural change relative to historic behaviour over
the forecast
period to 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
