Oct 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned New Zealand's forthcoming NZ-dollar-denominated inflation-linked
bond, due 20 September 2030, an expected rating of 'AA+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on
the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The expected
rating is in line with New Zealand's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'AA+'/Stable. The Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'AA'/Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
- The Stable Outlook on the ratings balances the prospect of fiscal
consolidation and stabilisation of public debt ratios against Fitch's
expectation that already-high net external indebtedness will rise further over
the forecast period, exacerbating a long-standing credit weakness;
- New Zealand's economic policy framework, level of development, and standards
of governance rank among the world's strongest from a credit perspective, and
warrant high-grade sovereign ratings. The sovereign has no history of debt
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating change.
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead to a positive
rating action are:
- Further progress in fiscal consolidation leading to an outlook for sustained
reductions in public debt ratios;
- A rebalancing of the economy that put New Zealand's net external debt (NXD)
ratios on a sustainable downward path.
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead to a negative
rating action are:
- A sharp and sustained rise in New Zealand's external borrowing costs that
imposes a disruptive tightening on its monetary and credit conditions sufficient
to have a durable negative impact on growth, employment, public finances, and
the health of the banking system;
- A negative shock to the real economy with similar lasting adverse effects,
exceeding the typical cyclical volatility of the economy;
- A wider and/or longer-lasting current account deficit than Fitch currently
projects, leading to higher NXD ratios relative to peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the outlook for the global economy will remain broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its September Global Economic Outlook;
- The ratings incorporate an assumption that New Zealand's savings and
productivity performance do not undergo a sharp structural change relative to
historic behaviour over the forecast period to 2015.