(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New Zealand's forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond, due 20 September 2035, an expected rating of 'AA+(EXP)'. The expected rating is in line with New Zealand's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA+'/Positive. The Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'AA'/Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS New Zealand's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: - Fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New Zealand's sovereign credit profile. In the budget for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2015 (FY15), the government projected its first fiscal surplus since 2008, capitalising on the strengthening economy. - The macroeconomic record and prospects are supportive. Real GDP growth was 2.7% in 2013 and is likely to rise to 3.5% in 2014 on the back of the reconstruction efforts in Canterbury and a local housing boom. Elevated dairy exports have also significantly contributed to GDP growth in recent years, although dairy prices have fallen by close to 50% since February 2014. - Vulnerabilities are primarily related to high net external debt and strong commodity dependence, as New Zealand remains heavily exposed to developments elsewhere, notably in China and Australia. The persistent current account deficit, the need for foreign capital and high net external indebtedness are expected to persist, since the fiscal stance alone cannot credibly plug New Zealand's savings-investment gap. - Household debt at 154% of disposable income at end-June 2014 is high compared with peers, but banks are relatively strong on a stand-alone basis and are largely foreign-owned, limiting the contingent liabilities of the sovereign to support the system in the event of need. - New Zealand's economic policy framework, business environment and standards of governance rank among the world's strongest from a credit perspective, and warrant high-grade sovereign ratings. The sovereign has no history of debt default. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead to positive rating action are: - Sustained fiscal consolidation leading to a steady reduction in public debt ratios - Evidence of the sovereign's ability and willingness to save anti-cyclically into the boom, mitigating the widening of external imbalances relative to previous economic cycles - Increased evidence that New Zealand's economy can grow over time without external indebtedness rising to unsustainable levels. The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not anticipate a material probability of negative action over the forecast period. However, the main factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are: - A sharp and sustained rise in New Zealand's external borrowing costs that is sufficient to have a durable negative impact on growth, employment, the public finances, and the health of the banking system. - A negative shock to the real economy with similar lasting adverse effects, exceeding the typical cyclical volatility of the economy. - A wider and/or longer-lasting current account deficit than Fitch currently projects, leading to even higher net external debt ratios relative to peers and to its historical range. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain broadly in line with the projections laid out in its latest Global Economic Outlook. - New Zealand's productivity performance does not improve relative to historic behaviour over the forecast period to 2016. Contact: Primary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Richard Fox Senior Director +44 20 3530 1444 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August 2014 and 'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 