(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New
Zealand's
forthcoming NZD-denominated inflation-linked bond, due 20
September 2035, an
expected rating of 'AA+(EXP)'. The expected rating is in line
with New Zealand's
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'AA+'/Positive. The
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is 'AA'/Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
- Fiscal consolidation is strengthening the resilience of New
Zealand's
sovereign credit profile. In the budget for the fiscal year
ending 30 June 2015
(FY15), the government projected its first fiscal surplus since
2008,
capitalising on the strengthening economy.
- The macroeconomic record and prospects are supportive. Real
GDP growth was
2.7% in 2013 and is likely to rise to 3.5% in 2014 on the back
of the
reconstruction efforts in Canterbury and a local housing boom.
Elevated dairy
exports have also significantly contributed to GDP growth in
recent years,
although dairy prices have fallen by close to 50% since February
2014.
- Vulnerabilities are primarily related to high net external
debt and strong
commodity dependence, as New Zealand remains heavily exposed to
developments
elsewhere, notably in China and Australia. The persistent
current account
deficit, the need for foreign capital and high net external
indebtedness are
expected to persist, since the fiscal stance alone cannot
credibly plug New
Zealand's savings-investment gap.
- Household debt at 154% of disposable income at end-June 2014
is high compared
with peers, but banks are relatively strong on a stand-alone
basis and are
largely foreign-owned, limiting the contingent liabilities of
the sovereign to
support the system in the event of need.
- New Zealand's economic policy framework, business environment
and standards of
governance rank among the world's strongest from a credit
perspective, and
warrant high-grade sovereign ratings. The sovereign has no
history of debt
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal consolidation leading to a steady reduction
in public debt
ratios
- Evidence of the sovereign's ability and willingness to save
anti-cyclically
into the boom, mitigating the widening of external imbalances
relative to
previous economic cycles
- Increased evidence that New Zealand's economy can grow over
time without
external indebtedness rising to unsustainable levels.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a material
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A sharp and sustained rise in New Zealand's external borrowing
costs that is
sufficient to have a durable negative impact on growth,
employment, the public
finances, and the health of the banking system.
- A negative shock to the real economy with similar lasting
adverse effects,
exceeding the typical cyclical volatility of the economy.
- A wider and/or longer-lasting current account deficit than
Fitch currently
projects, leading to even higher net external debt ratios
relative to peers and
to its historical range.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its latest Global Economic
Outlook.
- New Zealand's productivity performance does not improve
relative to historic
behaviour over the forecast period to 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.