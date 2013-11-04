(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Heartland
Bank Limited
(HBL) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB-' and 'F3'
respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs & Viability Rating (VR)
HBL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR reflect the bank's niche
business model,
strong net interest margin (NIM), solid core asset quality,
adequate
capitalisation in light of its risks, and improving funding
position. They also
take into account improving prospects for HBL's cost efficiency
and
profitability, albeit from a weak position relative to peers,
and its exposure
to and execution of the exit strategy for the non-core legacy
assets.
The weak asset quality performance of HBL's non-core property
assets remains a
drag on profitability and capital. A change in strategy to
reduce these loans,
which totalled NZD107m at financial year end 30 June 2013
(FY13), is likely to
support a faster run-off. Provisioning of the portfolio is high,
covering a
significant proportion of impaired assets. Should further
provisioning be
needed, HBL benefits from sound pre-impairment operating
profits, providing some
absorption capacity. Fitch views the legacy property portfolio
as one of the
main constraint to a higher rating.
HBL's focus on niche banking products and services where it can
achieve a
leading market share allows it to compete effectively against
the larger New
Zealand banks. It offers motor vehicle finance, invoice and
shorter-term asset
finance for businesses and livestock for farmers in New Zealand.
These are niche
products in which HBL has been able to gain greater market share
and
price-setting powers. This in turn supports a strong NIM
relative to peers,
providing capacity to absorb potential adverse credit
developments in its core
loan book. Cost management is an area that could, if improved,
support
pre-impairment operating profitability further in FY14.
Capitalisation is considered adequate and likely to be boosted
as a result of
the run-off of the higher risk weighted non-core property
exposures. Funding has
improved due to strong deposit growth, providing HBL with a
growing proportion
of deposit funding from households.
However, current liquidity levels are also viewed as a
constraint on ratings.
Fitch notes HBL's liquidity position is evolving, with levels of
on-balance
sheet liquidity (cash and cash equivalents, and high quality
liquid assets)
increasing during 2013. Fitch places greater weight on these
forms of liquidity
relative to off-balance sheet sources, such as warehouse
facilities. HBL's small
and declining residential mortgage portfolio means contingent
liquidity sources
are more limited than for peers as the bank is unable to execute
material
internal securitisations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs & VR
HBL's IDRs and VR are sensitive to changes in New Zealand's
operating
environment which, should it weaken, could place negative
pressure on HBL's
asset quality and/or funding and liquidity positions. Positive
rating action
could follow should HBL manage to run-off its non-core
problematic property
portfolio in line with projections, avoiding any additional
profit and capital
impact, while also strengthening the bank's overall asset
quality, and limiting
management distraction. On-going improvements in on balance
sheet liquidity
would also support higher ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
HBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect that while
support from
the New Zealand sovereign is possible, it cannot be relied upon.
In Fitch's
view, the introduction of the Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR)
from 1 July 2013
reduces the propensity of the sovereign to support its banks.
The OBR allows for
the imposition of losses on depositors and senior debt holders
to make up
capital shortfalls if a deposit-taking institution has failed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Heartland Bank Limited (HBL):
Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR assigned at 'F3';
Viability Rating assigned at 'bbb-';
Support Rating assigned at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
