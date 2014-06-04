(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to NextEra
Energy Capital Holdings' (Capital Holdings) $350 million 2.40%
senior unsecured
debentures due Sept. 15, 2019. The current Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for
Capital Holdings and for its parent, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE),
is 'A-', and
the Rating Outlook for both entities is Stable. NEE provides
full guarantee of
Capital Holdings' debt and hybrids.
The debentures are absolutely, irrevocably and unconditionally
guaranteed by
NEE. The guarantee is an unsecured obligation of NEE and will
rank equally and
ratably with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of NEE. The net
proceeds from this offering will be added to Capital Holdings'
general funds,
which will be used to repay a portion of total outstanding
commercial paper (CP)
obligations and for other general corporate purposes. As of
March 5, 2014,
Capital Holdings had outstanding commercial paper obligations of
$1.435 billion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Changing Business Mix To More Regulated/Contracted: NEE's
continued shift away
from merchant businesses toward regulated investments and
contracted
non-regulated renewable assets is supportive of its credit
profile. Driving the
favorable shift in cash flow mix are factors such as base rate
increases at
NEE's regulated utility subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (FPL),
a recovering
Florida economy, completion of the regulated Lone Star
transmission line in
2013, the rising contribution from contracted solar and wind
investments, and
proposed investment in regulated natural gas transmission. In
addition, absent a
significant recovery in the commodity environment, which Fitch
is not expecting,
the contribution from non-contracted generation assets and other
non-regulated
businesses will remain contained, in Fitch's opinion. Fitch
forecasts that
regulated businesses will contribute between 60%-65% of NEE's
EBITDA for the
next several years.
Within the non-regulated businesses, management's emphasis
remains on long-term
contracted renewable generation, specifically solar and wind.
Fitch expects the
long-term contracted business to drive up to 63% of 2016
forecasted EBITDA for
Energy Resources, which is higher than 56% contribution in 2013
and
significantly above the 49% contribution in 2009. Fitch expects
contractual
sources to continue to drive another 20% of NEE's consolidated
EBITDA over the
next few years.
High Capex: Aided by yet another extension in Production Tax
Credits (PTCs),
NEE's renewable portfolio continues to grow under Capital
Holdings' wholly owned
subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources (Energy Resources).
Management expects to
develop 2,000-2,500 megawatts (MW) of new wind projects over
2013-2015, of which
1,672 MW have been committed and have long-term signed power
purchase agreements
(PPAs). Management is also targeting approximately 1,100 MWs of
solar projects
over 2013-2016, all of which has been contracted. Capital
Holdings is also
increasing its regulated portfolio through investments in
Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated gas pipelines. Fitch has
assumed all
these projects come to fruition and have included them in its
financial
projections but have not included any incremental capex
opportunities.
The capex at FPL over 2014-2016 is being driven by the recently
completed plant
modernization at Riviera Beach and the ongoing plant
modernizations at Port
Everglades and other infrastructure improvements such as storm
hardening and
reliability investments. The plant modernization projects have
been approved by
the Florida Public Service Commission and, once completed, will
earn a return
through the generation base-rate adjustment (GBRA) mechanism. As
a result of
continued investments at both Capital Holdings and FPL, capex at
NEE will
continue to be elevated throughout Fitch's forecast period of
2014-2016 (average
of $6.6 billion), albeit lower than the $9.5 billion peak
reached in 2012. It is
highly likely that there is further upside to these capex
estimates,
particularly for Capital Holdings, since any legislative
extension of tax
benefits for wind and solar will be a further impetus for NEE to
expand its
renewable portfolio.
Demonstrated Equity Support: Given the pressures on credit
metrics today and
elevated levels of forecasted capex, management's emphasis on
strengthening the
balance sheet is warranted to maintain the current levels of
ratings. In this
regard, the company's equity issuance of $1.5 billion in 2013 in
the form of
$400 million of common equity issued in November 2013, $600
million of equity
forward contract to be settled by the end of 2014, and $500
million of equity
units issued in September 2013, is positive for NEE's credit.
Formation Of A Growth-Oriented Limited Partnership: NEE recently
announced its
decision to form Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NEP), which will
be a publically
listed, yield driven growth oriented vehicle. NEP will initially
own a portfolio
of 10 wind and solar assets with a generating capacity of 990
MW. NEE has
committed to provide a right of first offer (ROFO) to NEP over a
six-year period
for additional 1,549 MW of wind and solar assets. NEE intends to
sell-down a
portion of its ownership in NEP to public through an IPO and
will own a general
partner interest in NEP through an affiliate.
At present, Fitch views the formation of NEP as neutral to NEE's
credit. The
small size of NEP and contemplated pace of sell-downs does not
alter the
business mix of Energy Resources or NEE in any meaningful way.
Fitch expects NEE
to use a portion of the sale proceeds for holding company debt
reduction.
Management in its public comments has reinforced its commitment
to credit
ratings and Fitch expects NEE to meet the targeted credit
metrics on a pro forma
basis. As NEP grows larger and if NEE's ownership is
progressively reduced,
Fitch could take a more conservative view of evaluating the cash
distributions
from NEP relative to other sources of funds to service holding
company debt.
Please refer to Fitch's release "Fitch Views NEP Formation as
Neutral to
Nextera's Ratings" dated May 28, 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com, for
additional commentary on NEP and its implication for NEE's
credit profile.
Treatment Of Non-recourse Debt: NEE's credit metrics, as
reported, show more
leverage than a median 'A-' financial profile for a utility or
parent holding
company. A large portion of Energy Resources' generation
portfolio is project
financed with debt that has limited or no corporate recourse.
These projects,
however, tend to be highly leveraged (with typically a low
investment grade
profile), which weakens the consolidated leverage metrics for
NEE. In Fitch's
view, a better way to analyze NEE's metrics is to deconsolidate
a majority of
the project financed entities and only include the upstream
distribution from
these entities in NEE's credit analysis. The off-credit
treatment to the limited
recourse debt at Energy Resources reflects Fitch's assumption
that NEE would
walk away from these projects in the event of financial
deterioration, including
those projects where a differential membership interest has been
sold. These
projects typically comprise wind, solar as well as fossil
assets. Non-recourse
debt associated with entities such as Lone Star Transmission is
not
deconsolidated.
Weak But Strengthening Credit Measures: On a fully consolidated
GAAP basis,
Fitch expects NEE's funds from operations (FFO) fixed-charge
coverage to be
approximately 5.00x-5.25x over the forecast period of 2014-2016.
FFO adjusted
leverage and adjusted debt/EBITDAR are expected to improve to
3.7x by 2016 from
year-end 2013 levels of 4.2x and 4.7x, respectively. NEE's FFO
based metrics are
robust reflecting the beneficial cash tax position of the
company and aligned
with an 'A-' rated financial profile for the sector. The biggest
risk to Fitch
forecasts is the extent of tax equity used by Energy Resources
to build its
renewable pipeline. Lower than expected tax equity proceeds for
Energy Resources
due to a limited tax equity appetite among market participants
in the future
will increase the reliance on project debt, thereby, putting
pressure on the
consolidated GAAP financials. Extension of PTCs is another wild
card since it
would spur a higher renewable development and likely lead to
higher than
anticipated debt financing.
Fitch also looked at an alternative rating scenario, which
incorporates
off-credit treatment to a large portion of limited recourse debt
at Energy
Resources. Fitch accordingly excludes the debt, interest
expense, EBITDA
contribution and tax attributes from such projects and includes
only the
distributable cash flow. Adjusting for non-recourse debt, NEE's
credit metrics
look stronger. FFO fixed-charge cover remains above 6.5x over
the forecast
period. FFO adjusted leverage and adjusted debt/EBITDAR are both
expected to
improve to 3.2x by 2016 under this scenario.
Strong Liquidity And Capital Access: NEE's ratings also reflect
the company's
strong access to the capital markets, CP market and to banks for
both corporate
credit and project finance. Liquidity is robust with committed
corporate credit
facilities of the NEE group of companies aggregating
approximately $8.8 billion,
excluding limited recourse or non-recourse project financing
arrangements. Debt
maturities are manageable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating actions for NEE and Capital Holdings appear
unlikely at this
time. Downward rating pressure could result from:
Inability to Reach Targeted Credit Metrics: A failure to achieve
adjusted FFO
leverage between 3.75x - 4.0x by 2016 on a consolidated basis
could lead to
negative rating action for NEE.
Deterioration in Florida Regulation: Any change in current
regulatory policies
at Florida Public Service Commission would adversely affect
NEE's and FPL's
ratings. Any weakness in the current business climate in Florida
will also be a
cause for concern.
Increase In Business Risk Profile: A change in strategy to
invest in more
speculative assets, non-contracted renewable assets or a lower
proportion of
cash flow under long-term contracts would increase business risk
and could
result in lower ratings for NEE. The high level of capital
expenditures at both
FPL and Capital Holdings creates completion risks, as well as
funding risk.
Aggressive Financial Strategy: Any deterioration in credit
measures that result
from higher use of leverage or outsized return of capital to
shareholders could
lead to negative rating actions. Fitch will continue to monitor
management's
strategy with respect to NEP and an aggressive acquisition or
financial
strategy, rising conflict of interest between NEE and NEP, or
predominantly
shareholder focused use of sell down proceeds will have negative
implications
for NEE's credit.
Change In Tax Laws or Regulations: Changes in tax rules that
reduce NEE's
ability to monetize its accumulated production tax credits,
investment tax
credits, and accumulated tax losses carried forward would be
adverse to NEE's
cash flow credit measures.
