(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned NIBC
Bank N.V.'s (NIBC;
BBB-/Stable/F3) Series 1709 EUR1m bond a 'AAA' rating with a
Stable Outlook. The
fixed rate bond is the first to be issued under the conditional
pass-through
covered bond programme and is due in December 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond's rating is based on NIBC's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-' and a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity) and the
overcollateralisation that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis.
The breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the 'AAA' rating is 90%.
As the issuer
is rated below 'F2', Fitch only gives credit to the level of AP
that NIBC will
commit to through its investor report.
The D-Cap of 8 is driven by the minimal discontinuity assessment
of the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the
pass-through
structure and the three-month interest reserve including senior
costs in place
for the bonds. The agency believes that none of the other D-Cap
components
compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the
programme. The
programme is expected to be registered with the Dutch Central
Bank.
The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 90% supports a 'AA' rating
on a PD basis
and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds
in a 'AAA'
scenario. The AP is mainly driven by; (i) a hypothetical
issuance of a EUR500m
bond with a five-year term in anticipation of the first main
issuance from the
programme; (ii) the 'AAA' expected loss for the cover pool which
is 3.1%; (iii)
the margin modelled for the cover pool; and (iv) the insurance
set-off risk.
All assets in the cover pool and the covered bond are
euro-denominated. The bond
yields fixed rate while the cover assets yield both floating and
fixed rates.
The programme is exposed to interest rate risk on the fixed rate
loans when they
revert in a downward interest rate environment to another fixed
or to a floating
rate at their reset date, as the borrower has the right to
switch from one
interest type to another at the reset date. Fitch does not give
credit to NIBC's
minimum mortgage rate commitment of 3.0% for the programme and
modelled the
loans to revert to a lower fixed rate or to a floating rate at
an assumed margin
above three-month EURIBOR. The bond is conditional pass-through
with an extended
due for payment date on December 2046.
As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of 8,094 of
residential mortgage
loan parts totalling EUR610m secured on residential properties
in the
Netherlands. The weighted average (WA) indexed current
loan-to-value is 73.1%
and the WA seasoning is 87 months. In total, 69% of the pool are
interest only,
the remaining 31% are either life, universal life, investment,
annuity, linear,
savings or unit linked mortgage products. All assets in the pool
are secured by
owner-occupied properties with only 0.3% of the cover pool in
arrears. The cover
assets have a broad geographic spread across the Netherlands
with the main
concentrations in Noord-Holland (18.7%), Zuid-Holland (17.4%),
and Noord-Brabant
(16.6%).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) NIBC's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BB';
or (ii) the
D-Cap was no longer minimal discontinuity and was classified as
6 (very low
risk) or worse; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in
its analysis
increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%.
The cover pool is of better quality than the total mortgage book
and as the pool
is dynamic any deterioration of the pool credit quality over
time or through
substitution will negatively impact the 'AAA' breakeven AP. The
Fitch breakeven
AP for the covered bond's rating will be affected, among others,
by the profile
of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot
be assumed to
remain stable over time.
The Outlook on the covered bond's rating is Stable, which
reflects the Stable
Outlook on NIBC's IDR and the Dutch mortgage sector (see "2013
Outlook: European
Structured Finance" dated 19 December 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Kemmy
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1474
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Kevin Vanistendael
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1564
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating
Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June
2013, 'EMEA
Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA
Criteria
Addendum - Netherlands' dated 13 June 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.