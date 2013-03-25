(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Nifty Warehouse Trust No.1 asset-backed fixed and floating-rate notes. The rating actions are as listed below: AUD250m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD250m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD74.7m Class B notes: 'not rated The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 1. There were two new Class A notes issued; the Class A1 and Class A2. Both the Class A1 and Class A2 notes replace the existing Class A note which was redeemed in full on 25 March 2013. Key Rating Drivers The current collateral pool consists of 18,087 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD508.5m and an average loan size of AUD28,112. The pool comprises 62.6% chattel mortgages, 6% hire purchase receivables, and 31.5% consumer loans from Australian obligors. The weighted average remaining term is 38.1 months and weighted average seasoning is 12.2 months. The current warehouse facility limit is AUD500m. Rating Sensitivities Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes.