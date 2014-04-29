(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nigerian
First City Monument
Bank Limited (FCMB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B' with a Stable
Outlook, and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FCMB's Long- and Short-term IDRs are driven by Fitch's
expectation of support
for the bank from the Nigerian authorities if required. FCMB
has been assigned
a Support Rating (SR) of '4' and a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'B', reflecting
Fitch's expectation of a limited probability of support for the
bank from the
Nigerian authorities. In Fitch's view, while the propensity to
support the
Nigerian banking sector is high, the ability of the authorities
to provide
support is limited given Nigeria's 'BB-' sovereign rating. The
bank's IDR of 'B'
is at the SRF for the smaller Nigerian banks. FCMB's SR reflects
its systemic
importance, increasing domestic franchise, and importance to the
real economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR, AND SRF
FCMB's SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of the
Nigerian authorities' ability, as reflected by its ratings, or
propensity to
support the bank. The SRF could be revised over time if the bank
becomes more
systemically important by building a stronger franchise and
market share,
particularly in retail banking. An upgrade of the Nigerian
sovereign rating
would not necessarily lead to an upgrade of the bank's SR or
upward revision of
the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
FCMB has been assigned a Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-', driven
by the bank's
highly speculative standalone creditworthiness. The VR
primarily reflects the
extremely challenging operating environment in Nigeria as well
as FCMB's small
but evolving franchise, which includes an ambitious strategy of
growing its
lending in what Fitch views as an inherently high-risk Nigerian
retail market.
The VR also reflects, to a moderate extent, the bank's financial
profile, such
as its adequate earnings and profitability as well as an
improving funding
profile. While asset quality remains satisfactory, impaired
loans as a
proportion of gross loans are trending up (NGN3.9% at end-2013)
and reserve
coverage is declining (66% at end-2013). The bank's Fitch core
capital ratio of
around 20% at end-2013 was sound, but rapid asset growth is
putting pressure on
capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the near-term, given its
operating
challenges. In the medium- to long-term a VR upgrade would be
contingent on the
bank maintaining sound financial metrics, combined with building
a track record
in executing its strategic objectives.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NATIONAL RATINGS
FCMB's National Long-term Rating of 'BBB+(nga)' and National
Short-term Rating
of 'F2(nga)' are driven by its Long-term IDR and Fitch's opinion
of the bank's
creditworthiness relative to the strongest credits in Nigeria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NATIONAL RATINGS
FCMB's National Ratings are sensitive to changes in its
Long-term IDR and
relative creditworthiness.
The rating actions are as follows:
FCMB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: assigned at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'b-'
Support Rating: assigned at '4'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 203530 1326
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com
