TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nippon Life
Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) USD2.25bn 30-year 5.1% step-up
callable
subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2044 a
'BBB+' rating.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook is
Negative. The agency also affirmed its USD2bn 30-year 5% step-up
callable
subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2042 at
'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes are rated two notches below Nippon Life's
Long-Term IDR
to reflect their loss absorption feature including the issuer's
option to defer
interest payment. The notes are recognised by regulators as
capital under
Japan's statutory solvency margin. This led Fitch to accord the
notes 100%
equity credit for the agency's capital adequacy ratio treatment.
However, since the notes are dated and do not include a
mandatory conversion
feature, they are treated as debt in Fitch's assessment of
Nippon Life's
financial leverage. The notes issue is expected to have raised
the company's
financial leverage to 11% from 7% on a pro-forma basis at
end-March 2014, which
is still a sufficient level for its IFS 'A+' rating.
The proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes,
while the notes
issue is expected to have improved the company's statutory
solvency margin ratio
(SMR) to 799% from 779% on a pro-forma basis at end-March 2014.
Nippon Life's ratings reflect its market-leading position in
Japanese life
insurance market (18% in the Japanese life insurance market by
value of policies
in force at end-March 2014), adequate capitalisation and strong
profitability
(core profit margin in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 of
12.3% from
10.2% a year earlier).
However, the rating also takes into account its highest exposure
to domestic
equities among Japan's nine traditional life insurers (12.9% of
its general
account at end-March 2014), which is Nippon Life's primary risk,
although the
company is making an effort to reduce its investments in
high-risk assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating is
constrained by
the sovereign rating. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating is
'A+' with Negative Outlook. Conversely, if the rating on Japan
were lowered, the
ratings on the insurer would likely to be lowered.
Downgrade rating triggers include material weakening of its
capital and
deterioration in profitability. Specifically, a downgrade could
occur if Nippon
Life's SMR declines below 600%, or its core profit margin
declines to below 10%,
for a prolonged period.
