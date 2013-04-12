(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nomos Capital plc's upcoming issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes an expected Long-term rating of 'BB(EXP)'. Simultaneously Fitch has put the issue's rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The issue's size and final maturity are yet to be determined. The notes are to be used solely for a loan to Nomos Bank ('BB'/RWN). Nomos Capital plc, an Ireland-based company, will only pay noteholders amounts (principal and interest) received from Nomos under the loan agreement. The claims under the loan agreement will rank at least equally with the claims of other senior unsecured and unsubordinated creditors of Nomos, save those preferred by relevant Russian legislation. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail depositors accounted for around 13% of Nomos's standalone non-equity funding, according to unaudited Russian Accounting Standards financial accounts. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the notes is aligned with Nomos's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Nomos's IDRs and Viability Rating are driven by the bank's sound performance, low level of non-performing loans and currently reasonable capital and liquidity positions. However, the ratings also consider the substantial volumes of related party and relationship lending, and significant funding dependence on rather lumpy corporate deposits and wholesale markets. The RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that Nomos's Long-term IDR, and consequently the issue rating, is likely to be downgraded following the consolidation by Otkritie Financial Corporation (OFC) of a majority stake in the bank (see 'Fitch Places Nomos on RWN, Rates Otkrytie Bank 'B'/RWP' dated 7 September 2012 at fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Nomos's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the rating of the notes. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Nomos's IDRs once OFC completes the acquisition of a majority stake. OFC representatives already comprise a majority of Nomos's board of directors. Fitch has been informed that the legal closing of transactions to acquire a majority stake should take place within a couple of months, subject to regulatory approvals. Fitch expects to review Nomos's ratings in Q213, after both Nomos and OFC publish 2012 accounts. In resolving the RWN, Fitch will consider recent developments in the financial metrics both of Nomos and the broader OFC, and in particular will review the impact of the Nomos acquisition on group leverage and the bank's strategy. Given Nomos's standalone credit strengths and the relative size of Nomos and OFC (the latter's consolidated assets were equal to 26% of those of Nomos at end-2011, prior to the acquisition), Fitch anticipates that any downgrade of Nomos's Long-term IDR will probably be limited to one notch, to 'BB-'. At end-2012, Nomos, together with its subsidiary Khanty-Manskiyskiy Bank, was the second-largest privately-owned banking group in Russia. Nomos ratings are as follows: Long-Term foreign currency IDR: 'BB'; RWN Short-Term foreign currency IDR: 'B' Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BB'; RWN Viability Rating: 'bb'; RWN Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' National Long-term rating: 'AA-(rus)'; RWN Senior unsecured debt: 'BB'; RWN Senior unsecured local debt: 'AA-(rus)'; RWN Subordinated debt: 'BB-'; RWN 