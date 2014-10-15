(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to Nomura
International Funding Pte. Ltd.'s (NIF) programme for the
issuance of guaranteed
senior unsecured notes dated 1 August 2014 (the programme). The
programme rating
is only applicable to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings, Inc.
(NHI, A-/Stable)
or Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC, A-/Stable) (the guaranteed
notes). The
rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other instruments
issued under the
programme.
The issue limit of the programme was increased to USD3bn from
USD1bn on 26
September 2014, with the proceeds to be used for general
corporate purposes. The
notes issued by NIF under the programme may be unguaranteed or
may be guaranteed
by NHI or NSC - the obligations of NHI or NSC under the
guarantee constitute
direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations,
and at all
times rank at least equally with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
Singapore-based NIF is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NIF is
primarily
engaged in supporting the global wholesale business function of
Nomura, the
largest securities group in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of the guaranteed notes is aligned with the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of NHI and NSC, as the payment of principal,
interest and all
other amounts payable are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by NHI or
NSC.
NHI's and NSC's Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Support
Ratings (SRs) of '1'
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'A-'. The '1' SRs reflect
Fitch's belief
that the authorities view Nomura as systemically important in
the domestic
economy and their failures would lead to serious disruption in
markets. As a
consequence, the probability of the government's support, in the
case of need,
is extremely high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the guaranteed notes are rated in line with NHI's and NSC's
support-driven
Long-Term IDRs, their rating would be directly affected by
changes to the IDRs.
Also, the rating would be sensitive to modifications to the
description of the
guarantee.
Fitch will revisit NHI's and NSC's SRs and SRFs if there is any
material change
in the agency's view on the Japanese government's propensity to
provide support,
which should mainly result from pressure from global regulatory
developments
substantially hampering the government's intention to provide
support.
Additionally, a change in Fitch's assessment on the systemic
importance of
Nomura, derived from factors such as increased substitutability
of the group due
to downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in
a downgrade of
the SRs and SRFs. This would, in turn, simultaneously lead to
the downgrade of
NHI's and NSC's Long-Term IDRs and the rating of the programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 and "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs" (29 October
2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
