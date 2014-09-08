(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Nordea Bank AB's
(Nordea; AA-/Stable/F1+) planned issue of additional Tier 1
capital notes an
expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative
additional Tier 1
instruments. The notes are subject to partial or full temporary
write-down if
the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of Nordea falls below 8%,
and any coupon
payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank.
The expected rating is five notches below Nordea's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'aa-' in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and
rating bank
subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the
notes' higher
expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors
(two notches) and
higher non-performance risk (three notches).
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most
easily activated
form of loss absorption. Nordea is subject to stringent capital
requirements by
the Swedish regulator, including a Pillar 1 CET1 requirement of
10.3% based on
end-2013 risk weights and an additional 4.2% CET1 Pillar 2
buffer, taking the
total CET1 requirement to 14.5%.
Fitch expects the Swedish regulator to impose restrictions on
interest payments
on the notes should Nordea's capital approach the Pillar 1 limit
of 10.3% CET1.
Fitch does not believe that a breach of the Pillar 2 buffer
would automatically
trigger a coupon cancellation. In light of Nordea's reported
CET1 ratio of 15.2%
at end-June 2014, as well as the bank's strong financial
track-record, the
notching for non-performance has been limited to three notches.
Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination,
coupon flexibility
and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch
has assigned
100% equity credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes are notched down from Nordea's VR, their rating is
primarily
sensitive to any change to the VR. The notes' rating is also
sensitive to a
wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the
probability of the notes'
non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Nordea's
VR, including
that of the impact of a possible breach of the Pillar 2 buffer.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 Rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', both
dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.