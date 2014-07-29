(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Northern Trust Corporation's (Northern) preferred stock issuance. The preferred stock rating is detailed below and is consistent with Fitch's notching criteria from each of the entities Viability Rating (VR). Northern's IDR is currently rated 'AA-/F1+'; VR 'aa-' by Fitch; all of which were last affirmed on Feb. 12, 2014, following Fitch's trust and processing bank peer review. The five notch differential in the ratings of Northern's preferred stock include two notches for loss severity given these securities deep subordination in the capital structure, and three notches for non-performance given that the coupon of the securities is non-cumulative and fully discretionary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Northern's preferred stock rating is five notches below the entities VR of 'aa-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of preferred stock issued by Northern are primarily sensitive to any change in the company's VR. Fitch Rates the following: Northern Trust Corporation --Preferred Stock 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Chris Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1171 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'(January 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (January 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities''(MONTH & YEAR); --'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.