(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nova
Ljubljanska Banka d.d.'s
(NLB; BB-/Negative) upcoming senior unsecured notes an expected
Long-term rating
of 'BB-(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's expected Long-term rating is in line with NLB's
'BB-' Long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). NLB's Long-term
foreign currency
IDR is currently at its Support Rating Floor (SRF), reflecting
what Fitch views
as a moderate probability that the Slovenian state would support
the bank if
required.
NLB plans to issue a senior unsecured bond, using the proceeds
for general
funding purposes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bond's expected rating is sensitive to changes in NLB's SRF.
The Negative
Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation
that progress
will be made in implementing the legislative and practical
aspects of enabling
effective bank resolution frameworks within the European Union.
As a result,
Fitch expects to revise NLB's SRF downwards within the next one
to two years due
to the likelihood of diminished implicit sovereign support. This
would in turn
lead to a downgrade of NLB's Long-term IDR, and as a result the
bond rating, to
the level of the bank's Viability Rating at that time (for more
information see
'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support' at www.fitchratings.com)
NLB's VR was upgraded to 'b-'/RWP on 23 December 2013 (see
'Fitch Upgrades VRs
of 3 Slovenian Banks; on Watch Positive' at
www.fitchratings.com) following the
bank's recapitalisation by the Slovenian authorities. Fitch will
assess the
extent of any potential upgrade of NLB's VR, and expects to
resolve the RWP
early in 3Q14.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
