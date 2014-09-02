(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit
Realkredit's
(A/Stable/F1) planned issue of EUR500m senior unsecured floating
rate notes an
expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are senior unsecured and have been rated in line with
Nykredit
Realkredit's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which in
turn is driven by
Nykredit Realkredit's standalone strength, as reflected by its
'a' Viability
Rating (VR).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the notes' rating is aligned with Nykredit Realkredit's
Long-term IDR, their
rating is primarily sensitive to any change in this rating. The
notes' rating is
also sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changed its
assessment of the loss
severity risk.
The assumption about loss severity is particularly important to
Nykredit
Realkredit's unsecured creditors given its highly encumbered
balance sheet
resulting from a covered bonds led funding structure. In itself,
issuing senior
unsecured debt instruments for the same purpose as junior
covered bonds should
not alter the riskiness for other senior unsecured creditors.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
