SINGAPORE, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp's (OCBC) proposed AUD-denominated floating rate notes an
expected rating of
'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under OCBC's USD10bn global
medium term
note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received.
The proceeds will be used for OCBC's general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally
with all its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
Rating Sensitivities
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms DBS,
OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and OCBC's
full rating
report, dated 6 June 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alfred Chan
Director
+65 6796 7220
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 16
August 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
