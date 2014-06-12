(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corp's (OCBC) proposed US dollar-denominated Basel III-compliant
Tier 2 capital
securities an expected rating of 'A+(EXP)', on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN).
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III-compliant Tier 2 securities are rated one notch
below OCBC's
Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-'/RWN to reflect their
below-average loss-severity
risk due to their partial rather than mandatory full write-off
feature. The
notes contain a non-viability clause and rank subordinated to
senior unsecured
instruments.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sole discretion in
determining if
OCBC is non-viable, and if it does so, the securities may be
written down in
full or in part to the extent determined by OCBC, which Fitch
expects to be in
conjunction with what MAS considers necessary to restore the
viability of the
bank. The write-off can be effected in full even if it is not
sufficient for the
trigger event to cease to continue. There are no write-back
features on the
securities.
No additional notching has been ascribed to non-performance risk
as Fitch
regards it minimal relative to the VR assigned. The instruments
will not qualify
for equity credit under Fitch's criteria.
Upon the occurrence of any winding-up proceedings, holders of
these securities -
and all Tier 2 securities of OCBC - will rank pari-passu, i.e.
below the bank's
senior creditors, including depositors, but above the bank's
ordinary
shareholders and additional Tier 1 capital securities in
priority of claims.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in OCBC's VR, presently on RWN, will have an impact on
the securities
rating. The RWN reflects OCBC's planned acquisition of Hong
Kong's Wing Hang
Bank Limited (A-/Rating Watch Positive) and also applies to
OCBC's Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (see "Fitch Places OCBC on
Watch Negative on
Wing Hang Bank Takeover Plan", dated 2 April 2014).
Established in 1932, OCBC is a Singapore-based listed bank with
reported total
assets of SGD344bn at end-March 2014.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; on RWN
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'; on RWN
Viability Rating 'aa-'; on RWN
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid
Securities", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
