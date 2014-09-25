(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) HKD1.35bn
1.67% senior
unsecured notes due 2017 a rating of 'AA-'. The notes are issued
under the
bank's USD10bn global medium-term note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and
rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms DBS,
DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 27 August
2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014; are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.