May 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy-based
building products company Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Officine Maccaferri) an
expected Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)' and an expected
senior unsecured rating of 'B(EXP)'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)'/'RR4(EXP)' to the
company's prospective EUR200m 2021 bond. The proceeds of the notes will be used
for refinancing existing debt, to acquire the real estate of the company's
headquarters, to pay a special dividend to the company's shareholders and for
general corporate purposes. The notes are rated at the same level as Officine
Maccaferri's IDR as they will constitute direct, unsecured and unconditional
obligations of the issuer and some of its guarantor subsidiaries.
The assignment of the final rating for the bond is contingent upon the receipt
of final documentation conforming to information already received, and for
Officine Maccaferri on the successful issue of the EUR200m bond.
The bonds will be structurally subordinated to existing secured debt at the
subsidiary level (although bond documentation limits the total secured debt to
EUR65m including the existing factoring facility). In addition only certain
subsidiaries (totaling approximately 54% of consolidated revenue, 54% of
consolidated EBITDA and 54% of total assets) will provide upstream guarantees to
the issuer. Financial covenants are limited to a fixed charge cover ratio of
over 2x.
Officine Maccaferri's ratings reflect its small size, a weak albeit improving
financial profile, exposure to competitive pressures which restrict its pricing
power, and the industry's medium-sized barriers to entry. The ratings also
reflect the company's average business risk profile, characterised by its
technical expertise, leadership position in a small niche market, and geographic
diversity.
The 'B(EXP)' senior unsecured bond rating reflects Fitch's recovery analysis of
the company on a going concern basis, using an industry-consistent multiple
applied to an appropriately stressed EBITDA level. This results in 50%
recoveries and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and leads to an equalisation with the
IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak to Moderate Financial Profile
Post-refinancing, Officine Maccaferri's financial profile is best characterised
as weak, although it is expected to improve over the medium term. Gross leverage
is expected to be over 5x at end-2014, and to remain over 4x to end-2017,
assuming no material debt reduction, which may occur if the company chooses to
deploy its liquidity reserves towards this purpose. Free cash flow (FCF) is
expected to be slightly over 1% of revenue in the coming years, an improvement
on the negative FCF generation in the last four years which saw considerable
investment in capacity growth, but this is dependent on the company maintaining
a conservative dividend policy, reduced capex and stable working capital flows.
Given the flexibility in the cost structure, the company's EBIT margins are also
expected to remain stable between 6% and 7% over the coming years (6.6% in
2013), which is in line with the expected ratings. FFO fixed charge cover, which
was at 2.5x at end-2013, is expected to approach 3x in the next three years.
Small Geographically Diversified Market Leader
The company is a leader in a small, niche market and provides somewhat unique
products. Officine Maccaferri also benefits from geographic diversity, which
reduces the risks that come with customer concentration, and from its reliance
on the fiscal strength of a limited number of government bodies that are its
customers. It is nevertheless a small company operating in a market with
medium-sized barriers to entry, and is exposed to competitive pressures of
substitute products, which limits its pricing power to a degree.
Officine Maccaferri is well placed to benefit from some favourable long-term key
drivers of its business. This includes environmental regulation, global
urbanisation, emerging markets development needs, pent-up demand for
infrastructure in developed markets following several years of low investment as
a consequence of the financial crisis, and the increasing complexity of many new
projects which require the kind of expert technical solutions and experience of
Officine Maccaferri.
Corporate Governance
Officine Maccaferri is part of a family-owned and -run conglomerate. While Fitch
has not factored in support to other group companies in its ratings, evidence of
excessive cash channelling to other group entities may have a negative rating
impact. Investors can gain some comfort from certain measures and policies put
in place to improve governance, including largely non-recourse debt issuance
among its operating entities as well as minimal related-party transactions
within the group. Dividend upstreaming from Officine Maccaferri to the parent,
S.E.C.I. S.p.A, will also be restricted under the proposed bond issue to 50% of
net profits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FFO adjusted leverage below 4x
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.5x
- FCF above 2% of revenue
- EBIT margin above 7%; all on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted leverage above 5x
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x
- Negative FCF
- EBIT margin below 5%, all on a sustained basis