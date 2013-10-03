(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based OJSC Bank Saint Petersburg (BSPB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned BSPB's upcoming subordinated loan participation notes (LPN) issue an expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Rating, VR BSPB's Long-term IDRs are driven by its Viability Ratings (VR) of 'bb-' reflecting bank's significant franchise in St. Petersburg, its reduced risk appetite and moderate growth, well-managed liquidity and low market risk. The ratings also reflect modest capitalisation, the relatively high level of problematic exposures, although they are largely covered by loan impairment reserves (LIR) and hard collateral, and modest performance. Total problem loan exposures were 10.9% of gross loans at end-H113, consisting of non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue more 90 days) of 4.6% and restructured exposures (would be NPLs if not rolled over) of 6.3%. These problematic loans were reserved by 87%, while the unreserved portion was sufficiently covered by hard collateral (land or completed real estate). After a detailed review of the 50 largest loans (60% of the corporate loan book) Fitch believes that most problems have already crystallised and expects some moderation of impairment charges in the medium term. Most problems are in the corporate book, while retail lending is rather low risk, mainly consisting of mortgage loans and loans to affluent individuals. Retail NPLs were 2.4% at end-H113. At end-H113, the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was a modest 10.7% (11.5% adjusted for a RUB3bn injection of new equity by existing shareholders in September 2013). The regulatory capitalisaition ratio under local GAAP (N1) was 11.6% at end-8M13 (12.4% adjusted for the equity injection), enabling the bank to increase LIR only moderately without breaching the regulatory minimum of 10%. Fitch estimates the bank would be able to comply with upcoming Basel III requirements in Russia, and capital pressure should be manageable due to the moderation of growth to about 10% per annum. BSPB is not planning to raise further equity in the medium term, but aims to replace RUB6bn subordinated debt, with the 'new style' subordinated issue. Profitability is modest being pressured by competition from state banks. The net interest margin contracted to 4.1% in H113 from 5.2% in 2011 and pre-impairment profit was only about 3.6% (annualised) of gross loans in H113 (3.3% in 2012), offering a limited additional cushion against potential impairment losses. Liquidity is adequate. There is some depositor concentration at the top end (the 10 largest accounted for 16% of total customer accounts at end-H113), with many being Russian state-related companies and funds placing money on a tender basis. However, the bank had a significant cushion of liquid assets (cash and equivalents, unpledged securities eligible for repo financing with the central bank and short-term interbank placements) of RUB63bn at end-7M13. This is sufficient to repay all money market funding maturing within one year and 15% of customer accounts. Market risk is limited, as the bank mainly holds investment grade bonds and is not active in proprietary trading. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING, VR The ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked deterioration of the operating environment resulting in erosion of asset quality and capitalisation if not compensated by fresh equity injections. A significant increase in risk appetite could also be rating negative. Upside potential is currently limited. Upward pressure may stem from improved profitability, capitalisation and franchise diversification. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT EXPECTED RATING Senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's IDRs, reflecting Fitch view on the average recovery prospect in case of default. Fitch expects to rate BSPB's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated debt issues one notch below the bank's 'bb-' VR. This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once the bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (rather than two, as these issues would not be deeply subordinated, and will actually rank pari passu with "old style" subordinated debt in case of a bankruptcy). Any changes to the bank's VR would likely impact the ratings of both senior and subordinated debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor reflect BSBP's limited national franchise, making government support uncertain. An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future. BSBP is a medium-sized bank (ranked 14 by total assets at end-8M13), headquartered in Saint Petersburg. The management controls 49.6% of total bank's shares, East Capital Fund - 8.5%, European Bank of Reconstruction and Development - 5.5%, while the remaining shares are free-float. The rating actions are as follows: BSPB Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating assigned at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-' Support Rating assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF' Senior unsecured RUB Issues Long-term rating assigned at 'BB-'/A+(rus) Subordinated debt Long-term rating assigned at 'B+(EXP)' 