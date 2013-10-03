(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based OJSC
Bank Saint Petersburg (BSPB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of 'BB-'
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned BSPB's upcoming
subordinated loan
participation notes (LPN) issue an expected Long-term rating of
'B+(EXP)'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Rating, VR
BSPB's Long-term IDRs are driven by its Viability Ratings (VR)
of 'bb-'
reflecting bank's significant franchise in St. Petersburg, its
reduced risk
appetite and moderate growth, well-managed liquidity and low
market risk. The
ratings also reflect modest capitalisation, the relatively high
level of
problematic exposures, although they are largely covered by loan
impairment
reserves (LIR) and hard collateral, and modest performance.
Total problem loan exposures were 10.9% of gross loans at
end-H113, consisting
of non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue more 90 days) of 4.6% and
restructured
exposures (would be NPLs if not rolled over) of 6.3%. These
problematic loans
were reserved by 87%, while the unreserved portion was
sufficiently covered by
hard collateral (land or completed real estate). After a
detailed review of the
50 largest loans (60% of the corporate loan book) Fitch believes
that most
problems have already crystallised and expects some moderation
of impairment
charges in the medium term.
Most problems are in the corporate book, while retail lending is
rather low
risk, mainly consisting of mortgage loans and loans to affluent
individuals.
Retail NPLs were 2.4% at end-H113.
At end-H113, the Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio was a modest
10.7% (11.5%
adjusted for a RUB3bn injection of new equity by existing
shareholders in
September 2013). The regulatory capitalisaition ratio under
local GAAP (N1) was
11.6% at end-8M13 (12.4% adjusted for the equity injection),
enabling the bank
to increase LIR only moderately without breaching the regulatory
minimum of 10%.
Fitch estimates the bank would be able to comply with upcoming
Basel III
requirements in Russia, and capital pressure should be
manageable due to the
moderation of growth to about 10% per annum. BSPB is not
planning to raise
further equity in the medium term, but aims to replace RUB6bn
subordinated debt,
with the 'new style' subordinated issue.
Profitability is modest being pressured by competition from
state banks. The net
interest margin contracted to 4.1% in H113 from 5.2% in 2011 and
pre-impairment
profit was only about 3.6% (annualised) of gross loans in H113
(3.3% in 2012),
offering a limited additional cushion against potential
impairment losses.
Liquidity is adequate. There is some depositor concentration at
the top end (the
10 largest accounted for 16% of total customer accounts at
end-H113), with many
being Russian state-related companies and funds placing money on
a tender basis.
However, the bank had a significant cushion of liquid assets
(cash and
equivalents, unpledged securities eligible for repo financing
with the central
bank and short-term interbank placements) of RUB63bn at
end-7M13. This is
sufficient to repay all money market funding maturing within one
year and 15% of
customer accounts.
Market risk is limited, as the bank mainly holds investment
grade bonds and is
not active in proprietary trading.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATING, VR
The ratings could be downgraded in case of a marked
deterioration of the
operating environment resulting in erosion of asset quality and
capitalisation
if not compensated by fresh equity injections. A significant
increase in risk
appetite could also be rating negative.
Upside potential is currently limited. Upward pressure may stem
from improved
profitability, capitalisation and franchise diversification.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED
DEBT EXPECTED RATING
Senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's IDRs,
reflecting Fitch
view on the average recovery prospect in case of default.
Fitch expects to rate BSPB's "new style" Tier 2 subordinated
debt issues one
notch below the bank's 'bb-' VR. This includes (i) zero notches
for additional
non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these
instruments
should only absorb losses once the bank reaches, or is very
close to, the point
of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (rather than
two, as these
issues would not be deeply subordinated, and will actually rank
pari passu with
"old style" subordinated debt in case of a bankruptcy).
Any changes to the bank's VR would likely impact the ratings of
both senior and
subordinated debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
reflect BSBP's
limited national franchise, making government support uncertain.
An upgrade of
these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future.
BSBP is a medium-sized bank (ranked 14 by total assets at
end-8M13),
headquartered in Saint Petersburg. The management controls 49.6%
of total bank's
shares, East Capital Fund - 8.5%, European Bank of
Reconstruction and
Development - 5.5%, while the remaining shares are free-float.
The rating actions are as follows:
BSPB
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'
Senior unsecured RUB Issues Long-term rating assigned at
'BB-'/A+(rus)
Subordinated debt Long-term rating assigned at 'B+(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
