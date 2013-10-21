(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a long-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to Omni S.A. Credito, Financiamento e Investimento's (Omni) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes. The approximately USD 30 million notes are under Omni's Global Medium Term Note Programme of up to USD 200 million. The final amount, tenor and interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance. Proceeds will be used to expand lending activities. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. The rating assigned to Omni's senior unsecured issuance corresponds to the finance company's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery prospects for bondholders in case of default. Omni's ratings reflect the institution's good systems and risk controls and adequate profitability ratios. They also consider Omni's experience in its main business focus, financing autos (cars, trucks and utility vehicles, especially used, up to 25 years old, as well as new and used motorcycles) for the lower purchasing power classes ('C' and 'D'), a segment with higher margins and delinquency, less exploited by the competition. The ratings also contemplate Omni's small size compared with its peers, high leverage, its business market, greater susceptibility to fluctuations in the economy and its still limited access to long-term funding sources. This presupposes high revenue and business concentrations, typical of institutions with these characteristics. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND IDRS Changes to Omni's IDR would lead to changes to its issuance ratings. Omni's ratings could benefit from growth in the capital structure, greater funding diversification, and an improvement in its asset quality ratios. Negative pressures on the rating could come from a decrease in operating earnings and operational ROAA falling below 1%; Fitch core capital ratio falling below 8%; an increase in the level of encumbered assets; and/or a significant deterioration of the company's asset quality ratios. Founded in 1968 as Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios (DTVM), a securities dealer, Omni was converted into a finance company in 1994. In the first half of 2013, Omni presented total assets of BRL1.54 billion (USD695 million), net worth of BRL157.5 million (USD71.1 million) and net income of BRL11.4 million (USD5.1 million). Contact: Primary Analyst Robert Stoll Director +1-212-908-9155 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State St. Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Luiz Claudio Vieira Associate Director +55-21-4503-2617 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.