RIO DE JANEIRO, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
long-term
foreign currency rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' to
Omni S.A.
Credito, Financiamento e Investimento's (Omni) upcoming issue of
senior
unsecured notes.
The approximately USD 30 million notes are under Omni's Global
Medium Term Note
Programme of up to USD 200 million. The final amount, tenor and
interest rate
will be set at the time of the issuance. Proceeds will be used
to expand lending
activities. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The rating assigned to Omni's senior unsecured issuance
corresponds to the
finance company's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' reflects average recovery
prospects for
bondholders in case of default.
Omni's ratings reflect the institution's good systems and risk
controls and
adequate profitability ratios. They also consider Omni's
experience in its main
business focus, financing autos (cars, trucks and utility
vehicles, especially
used, up to 25 years old, as well as new and used motorcycles)
for the lower
purchasing power classes ('C' and 'D'), a segment with higher
margins and
delinquency, less exploited by the competition.
The ratings also contemplate Omni's small size compared with its
peers, high
leverage, its business market, greater susceptibility to
fluctuations in the
economy and its still limited access to long-term funding
sources. This
presupposes high revenue and business concentrations, typical of
institutions
with these characteristics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND IDRS
Changes to Omni's IDR would lead to changes to its issuance
ratings. Omni's
ratings could benefit from growth in the capital structure,
greater funding
diversification, and an improvement in its asset quality ratios.
Negative
pressures on the rating could come from a decrease in operating
earnings and
operational ROAA falling below 1%; Fitch core capital ratio
falling below 8%; an
increase in the level of encumbered assets; and/or a significant
deterioration
of the company's asset quality ratios.
Founded in 1968 as Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores
Mobiliarios (DTVM), a
securities dealer, Omni was converted into a finance company in
1994. In the
first half of 2013, Omni presented total assets of BRL1.54
billion (USD695
million), net worth of BRL157.5 million (USD71.1 million) and
net income of
BRL11.4 million (USD5.1 million).
