CHICAGO, September 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to the
new senior unsecured bonds issued by Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:
OMI). Bond
proceeds are expected to be used to redeem OMI's $200 million of
2016 bonds, to
fund the $233 million purchase of Medical Action Industries
Inc., and for
general corporate purposes.
A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Pro forma for the bond issuance, Fitch expects OMI's debt
leverage to
approximate 2x. Ratings remain constrained by management's
stated willingness to
increase debt leverage for M&A. OMI's history of relatively
conservative
financial management, combined with what Fitch thinks are a
limited number of
sizeable deals currently available within OMI's core
competencies, mitigate this
risk.
--OMI holds a strong share (approximately 35%-40%) of the steady
and
oligopolistic acute care medical-surgical (med-surg) products
distribution
market. Fitch believes OMI is well-positioned to maintain and/or
grow market
share in light of hospital consolidation and physician
employment trends in the
U.S.
--Revenue growth is being constrained by weak utilization, flat
pricing, and
continued sell-side margin pressure. Fitch forecasts fairly flat
EBITDA margins
on low-single digit organic revenue growth in 2014, driven by
the expectation
that these trends will persist. Any margin expansion will likely
be linked to
growth at Movianto and the integration of Medical Action
Industries.
--Cash flows are consistent and sufficient to fund OMI's
moderately elevated
capex and its dividend. Fitch forecasts funds from operations
(FFO) to be
$160-$200 million per year over the ratings horizon. However,
free cash flow may
be constrained in 2014 due to the working capital required to
on-board a large
for-profit hospital customer.
--Though still in the early growth stages Fitch believes OMI's
healthcare
logistics business and international platform represent
important strategic
growth drivers and tactics for improving its positioning with
its manufacturer
customers/suppliers in the medium to longer term.
--OMI's liquidity profile is solid, consisting of $92 million of
cash on hand at
June 30, 2014 and an undrawn $350 million unsecured revolver due
June 2017.
Subsequent to the aforementioned transactions, OMI will have no
material debt
maturities until 2021.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Moderate debt leverage, consistent and sufficient FFO, and a
solid liquidity
profile afford OMI good flexibility at its current 'BBB-'
ratings. Maintenance
of OMI's current 'BBB-' rating will require debt leverage
generally maintained
at or below 2.5x with FFO of at least $120 million. OMI's target
leverage is
2.0x, which is in line with ratings in the triple-B range.
OMI's current credit metrics and stable performance could
support positive
ratings momentum over the ratings horizon. However, some margin
and cash flow
pressures in 2013-2015 and management stated willingness to
increase leverage
for M&A constrain the ratings somewhat. Fitch may consider a
ratings upgrade in
the medium term with evidence of sustainable margin and cash
flow improvements.
In the meantime, Fitch believes the current 'BBB-' ratings
provide OMI
flexibility to consummate appropriate and targeted M&A.
M&A that causes leverage to increase to 3.0x-3.5x, in line with
OMI's core
competencies, could be appropriate at the current 'BBB-'
ratings, if accompanied
by the ability and a commitment to de-lever within 12-18 months.
A downgrade is
unlikely to result from operational or competitive pressures
over the ratings
horizon. But a downgrade could result from an otherwise
transformational
acquisition or from a shift away from OMI's historically
conservative financial
management strategy.
Fitch currently rates OMI as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014);
--'Fitch Affirms Owens & Minor at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' (April
8, 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Proposition' (Nov. 25, 2013).
