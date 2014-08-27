(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
People's Leasing
& Finance PLC's (PLC; B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior
unsecured debentures
of up to LKR3bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents that
conform to information previously received. The final rating is
at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 8 August 2014. The
debentures are
likely to have tenors of three and four years with fixed-rate
coupon payments.
PLC expects to use the proceeds for working capital purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
The proposed debenture is rated at the same level as PLC's
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA-(lka)' in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they
constitute
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
PLC's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view that PLC's
parent, the
state-owned and systemically important People's Bank (PB;
AA+(lka)/Stable), has
a high propensity but limited ability to provide extraordinary
support to PLC if
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT
PLC's ratings may be downgraded if PB no longer has a majority
stake in PLC, or
if PB's ability to provide support weakens, or if PLC's
strategic importance to
PB diminishes over time.
Fitch does not expect PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless PB's
ratings are
upgraded.
PLC's other ratings are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
National short-term commercial paper rating: 'F1+(lka)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nayantara Bandaranayake
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, 'Finance and Leasing Company Criteria', dated 11 December
2012, and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
