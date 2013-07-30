(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s (PepsiCo) newly issued $850 million 2.25% notes due January 2019 and $850 million of floating rate notes due July 2015. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $1 billion 3.75% senior notes due 2014 and a portion of its commercial paper which totaled $2.4 billion as of June 15, 2013. The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under the company's existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations on secured debt and conditions related to consolidation, mergers or the sale of assets. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The 2019 notes are callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo had approximately $29.5 billion of debt at June 15, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS: PepsiCo's ratings reflect its substantial cash flow generation, significant scale, product diversification, increasing exposure to faster growing emerging markets, and position as the world's second largest food and beverage company. Annual cash flow from operations and free cash flow (FCF) have averaged $8.6 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively since 2010. During 2012, PepsiCo's $65.5 billion of net revenue was split 51% beverages/49% food and 49% was generated outside of the United States. Russia, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil are PepsiCo's largest markets outside of the U.S. representing 25% of 2012 total revenue. PepsiCo's portfolio consists of 22 brands; including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, Quaker, and Tropicana, with more than $1 billion in annual retail sales that are typically first or second in their respective categories. PepsiCo's financial strategy, which Fitch has viewed as aggressive given a history of share repurchase activity concurrent with acquisitions resulting in periodic increases in leverage, is also factored into ratings. Investing in its business, returning cash to shareholders, and maintaining credit ratings that provide ready access to capital encompasses PepsiCo's financial strategy. Share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion per year since 2010. In the first quarter of 2013, PepsiCo approved a new share repurchase program, for up to $10 billion of PepsiCo common stock from July 2013 through June 2016. Dividends have grown annually by 6% or more over the past several years to more than $3.3 billion in 2012. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and share repurchases will total approximately $6.4 billion in 2013. Operationally PepsiCo is focused on increasing brand support to grow market share, expanding its emerging market presence, growing its nutrition business, reducing overhead, and leveraging technology and processes across its organization. PepsiCo has made noticeable progress on this strategy. Fitch believes PepsiCo's strategic initiatives will help the company to meet its long-term financial targets of mid-single-digit and 6% - 7% constant currency net revenue and operating income growth, respectively. Current year-to-date operating income was $4.5 billion, an increase of 10% driven by gains across several segments which offset weakness in Europe and Quaker Foods North America. Acquisitions and strategic alliances are expanding PepsiCo's emerging markets presence while supporting its product goals in nutrition and beverages. Brand building efforts appear to be paying off as consolidated volumes were up 1% and pricing increased 3% for the 24 weeks ended June 15, 2013. Finally, the firm's multi-year productivity initiatives are on track with over $1 billion of savings realized in 2012, $900 million targeted in 2013, and total savings of $3 billion expected by 2015. Credit Statistics: For the latest-12-month (LTM) period ended June 15, 2013, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.3x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 13.8x, and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.2x. PepsiCo's leverage is modestly higher than similarly rated food and beverage companies but ratings are supported by, as mentioned previously, the company's substantial and stable FCF, significant scale, diversification, and brand leadership. Fitch's ratings reflect expectations that total debt-to-operating EBITDA leverage to remain in the low 2.0x range during 2013. PepsiCo's 2013 operating cash flow will be much less affected by pension and retirement medical plan contributions. PepsiCo expects to make contributions of approximately $240 million in 2013 compared to payments of almost $1.5 billion in 2012. Furthermore, PepsiCo's cash flow growth should improve as added benefits from its strategic initiatives around brand support and productivity savings are realized. Liquidity, Covenants, and Maturities: PepsiCo maintains good liquidity. As of June 15, 2013, the firm had $8.1 billion of cash and short-term investments, with $7.2 billion of the cash offshore, and combined capacity of $5.85 billion under its 364-day and five-year revolving credit facilities. PepsiCo's revolvers expire in June 2014 and June 2018, respectively, and are not bound by financial covenants. Fitch recognizes that repatriation of cash could result in incremental taxes but believes PepsiCo would more likely use the cash to grow in overseas markets. At June 15, 2013, upcoming maturities of long-term debt totaled $3.8 billion in 2014 and 2015 and $4.4 billion in 2016 and 2017. PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling subsidiaries - Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (wholly owned by PepsiCo; Metropolitan Bottling) and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While the notes of Metropolitan Bottling and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes issued by PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the ratings at the single-A level as default risk is very low. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Total debt-to-operating EBITDA below 2.0x and Fitch's belief that PepsiCo would manage its balance sheet to sustain an 'A+' rating. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases and/or deteriorating operating performance that causes total debt-to-operating EBITDA to be sustained above the mid 2.0x level; --Substantial and sustained declines in cash flow would also likely prompt negative rating actions. Fitch's currently rates PepsiCo as follows: PepsiCo (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Bank credit facilities 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --CP program 'F1'. Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. (Operating Company/Intermediate Holding Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed bank credit facilities 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst William Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3168 Committee Chairperson David E. Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.