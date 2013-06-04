(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+'
rating to Pfizer
Inc.'s (Pfizer) $4 billion debt issuance comprising five
tranches. Proceeds from
the new debt are expected to be used to refinance coming debt
maturities and for
general corporate uses including further debt reduction.
Key Rating Drivers
Pfizer is beyond a period of significant patent losses that
included the U.S.
patent expiration of the world's once best-selling
pharmaceutical Lipitor in
November 2011. The company's patent cliff is less daunting given
only 12.9% of
the company's drug portfolio is at-risk of losing market
exclusivity over the
next three years, including the potential loss of market
exclusivity for two of
its five-bestselling medicines - Celebrex and Enbrel. Beyond
2015, the next
significant U.S. drug patent expiration is Lyrica in December
2018.
Fitch believes that total debt leverage will remain relatively
steady through
2013 concomitant with operational pressures from expiring drug
patents offset by
a further decrease in the debt level from payment of maturing
securities.
Currently, total debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage
(including $3.6
billion in Zoetis debt) were 1.59 times (x) and 1.67x,
respectively, for the
latest 12 month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2013. Potential
upside to the
rating would result from accelerated debt repayment utilizing
strong cash flow,
resulting gross debt-to-EBITDA below 1.3x.
Fitch believes that Pfizer will continue to generate superior
cash flow despite
the top-line pressures from key drug patent exclusivity lapses
and expects that
operating cash flow will remain above $18 billion through the
intermediate-term.
Pfizer generated free cash flow (operating cash flow less
dividends and capital
spending) of $8.6 billion generated in the LTM period ending
March 31, 2013,
representing a strong margin of 15.1%. Fitch sees free cash flow
margins above
17% over the next few years despite an increasing dividend.
A cash balance and short-term investments totaling $35.3
billion, and long-term
investments of $15.4 billion at the end of the first quarter
provide further
liquidity. The company also had lines of credit totaling $8.8
billion at the end
of the first quarter, of which $8.3 billion were unused. Unused
lines of credit
of $7 billion that expire in 2016 backstop the company's $12
billion commercial
paper program. Pfizer had outstanding commercial paper of $2.7
billion at the
end of the first quarter.
Fitch recognizes Pfizer's success in extracting costs via
organizational
restructuring and integration synergies undertaken since 2005,
which have
sustained margins despite revenue and earnings pressures from
the maturing drug
portfolio. EBITDA and EBITDAR margins were to 44.6% and 45.2%,
respectively, for
the LTM period ending March 31, 2013 compared to 44.6% and 45.2%
in 2011, and
43.8% and 44.4% in 2010. Fitch expects moderate compression in
EBITDA and
EBITDAR margins in 2013 from the levels of 44.9% and 45.5%,
respectively, at the
end of 2012.
Pfizer's R&D program has been highly productive over the past
two years having
launched three new oncology therapies - Xalkori, Inlyta, and
Bosulif - and two
potential blockbuster drugs - Eliquis and Xeljanz. The approvals
were achieved
despite heavy cutting of research expense since a realignment of
the R&D
organization in early 2011. The company spent $7.6 billion on
R&D in 2012, which
represented 12.8% of total revenues.
Pfizer's cash flow generation supports its aggressive
shareholder-friendly
activities. The company first directs capital to share
repurchases and uses the
return on investment from the buybacks as a measuring stick for
bolt-on
acquisition activity. In 2012, Pfizer bought back $8.3 billion
in common equity
after purchasing $9 billion of shares during 2011. In the first
quarter of 2013,
the company repurchased $4.6 billion in common equity. In
addition, dividends
have risen at least 9% annually over the past three years.
Aggressive
shareholder-friendly actions can be absorbed by the predicted
strong cash flow,
in Fitch's opinion.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive rating action would be warranted if Pfizer
significantly reduces gross leverage via debt reduction in
excess of the
long-term debt maturity schedule or sustained strong operational
performance
through the patent cliff. Gross debt leverage maintained in the
range of 1.0x to
1.3x would lead to positive rating action.
Downward rating action would result from pressure on the
operations such that
debt reduction efforts are compromised. Operational weakness
could stem from
lower-than-anticipated results from cost containment initiatives
or
poorer-than-expected sales performance. A transaction while
recovering from the
patent cliff that places pressure on gross leverage would
negatively affect the
rating.
Fitch currently rates Pfizer as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A+';
--Bank loan 'A+';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Pharmaceutical Companies - Sector Credit Factors' dated Aug. 9, 2012;

--'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Pharmaceutical Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
