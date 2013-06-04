(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Pfizer Inc.'s (Pfizer) $4 billion debt issuance comprising five tranches. Proceeds from the new debt are expected to be used to refinance coming debt maturities and for general corporate uses including further debt reduction. Key Rating Drivers Pfizer is beyond a period of significant patent losses that included the U.S. patent expiration of the world's once best-selling pharmaceutical Lipitor in November 2011. The company's patent cliff is less daunting given only 12.9% of the company's drug portfolio is at-risk of losing market exclusivity over the next three years, including the potential loss of market exclusivity for two of its five-bestselling medicines - Celebrex and Enbrel. Beyond 2015, the next significant U.S. drug patent expiration is Lyrica in December 2018. Fitch believes that total debt leverage will remain relatively steady through 2013 concomitant with operational pressures from expiring drug patents offset by a further decrease in the debt level from payment of maturing securities. Currently, total debt leverage and adjusted debt leverage (including $3.6 billion in Zoetis debt) were 1.59 times (x) and 1.67x, respectively, for the latest 12 month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2013. Potential upside to the rating would result from accelerated debt repayment utilizing strong cash flow, resulting gross debt-to-EBITDA below 1.3x. Fitch believes that Pfizer will continue to generate superior cash flow despite the top-line pressures from key drug patent exclusivity lapses and expects that operating cash flow will remain above $18 billion through the intermediate-term. Pfizer generated free cash flow (operating cash flow less dividends and capital spending) of $8.6 billion generated in the LTM period ending March 31, 2013, representing a strong margin of 15.1%. Fitch sees free cash flow margins above 17% over the next few years despite an increasing dividend. A cash balance and short-term investments totaling $35.3 billion, and long-term investments of $15.4 billion at the end of the first quarter provide further liquidity. The company also had lines of credit totaling $8.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, of which $8.3 billion were unused. Unused lines of credit of $7 billion that expire in 2016 backstop the company's $12 billion commercial paper program. Pfizer had outstanding commercial paper of $2.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. Fitch recognizes Pfizer's success in extracting costs via organizational restructuring and integration synergies undertaken since 2005, which have sustained margins despite revenue and earnings pressures from the maturing drug portfolio. EBITDA and EBITDAR margins were to 44.6% and 45.2%, respectively, for the LTM period ending March 31, 2013 compared to 44.6% and 45.2% in 2011, and 43.8% and 44.4% in 2010. Fitch expects moderate compression in EBITDA and EBITDAR margins in 2013 from the levels of 44.9% and 45.5%, respectively, at the end of 2012. Pfizer's R&D program has been highly productive over the past two years having launched three new oncology therapies - Xalkori, Inlyta, and Bosulif - and two potential blockbuster drugs - Eliquis and Xeljanz. The approvals were achieved despite heavy cutting of research expense since a realignment of the R&D organization in early 2011. The company spent $7.6 billion on R&D in 2012, which represented 12.8% of total revenues. Pfizer's cash flow generation supports its aggressive shareholder-friendly activities. The company first directs capital to share repurchases and uses the return on investment from the buybacks as a measuring stick for bolt-on acquisition activity. In 2012, Pfizer bought back $8.3 billion in common equity after purchasing $9 billion of shares during 2011. In the first quarter of 2013, the company repurchased $4.6 billion in common equity. In addition, dividends have risen at least 9% annually over the past three years. Aggressive shareholder-friendly actions can be absorbed by the predicted strong cash flow, in Fitch's opinion. Rating Sensitivities Positive rating action would be warranted if Pfizer significantly reduces gross leverage via debt reduction in excess of the long-term debt maturity schedule or sustained strong operational performance through the patent cliff. Gross debt leverage maintained in the range of 1.0x to 1.3x would lead to positive rating action. Downward rating action would result from pressure on the operations such that debt reduction efforts are compromised. Operational weakness could stem from lower-than-anticipated results from cost containment initiatives or poorer-than-expected sales performance. A transaction while recovering from the patent cliff that places pressure on gross leverage would negatively affect the rating. Fitch currently rates Pfizer as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; --Bank loan 'A+'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bob Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147 Committee Chairperson Mike Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 