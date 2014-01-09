HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Philippines'
forthcoming USD-denominated global bonds due 2024 an expected
rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of
final
documentation conforming to information already received. The
expected rating is
in line with Philippines' Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB-'/Stable. The sovereign's Long-Term Local Currency IDR
is 'BBB'/Stable.
Part of the proceeds from the bond issuance is intended for
liability management
purposes with the aim to accumulate net present value (NPV) and
annual coupon
payment savings, as well as to lengthen the average maturity
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Philippines' 'BBB-' IDR reflects the following key rating
drivers:
-The sovereign external balance sheet is strong relative to
peers. A persistent
current account surplus, underpinned by remittance inflows, has
led to the
emergence of a net external creditor position in 2009. As a
result, Philippine
asset markets were less under pressure than some of its peers in
the context of
market expectations related to the US central bank's unwinding
of its
quantitative easing program.
-GDP growth has been strong and less volatile than many of its
peers. Large
remittance inflows provide strong support to domestic demand.
-While improvements in fiscal management have made general
government debt
dynamics more resilient to shocks, the low government revenues
remain a weakness
in the Philippines' credit profile.
-Fundamental structural weaknesses include relatively poor
governance standards,
lagging development (as illustrated by a low UN Human
Development Index score)
and a low average per capita income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced.
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-A reversal of reform measures and deterioration in governance
standards.
-Sustained fiscal slippage, leading to a higher fiscal debt
burden.
-Deterioration in monetary policy management that allows the
economy to
overheat.
-Instability in the banking sector, leading to a crystallisation
of contingent
liabilities on the sovereign balance sheet.
The main factors that could lead to a positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-Sustained strong GDP growth that narrows income and development
differentials
with 'BBB' range peers.
-Broadening of the fiscal revenue base, as well as further
improvements in the
structure of the Philippine sovereign debt stock.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-The administration will persist with its fiscal, governance and
social reform
agenda.
-The Philippines is not hit by a severe economic or financial
shock sufficient
to cause a significant contraction in GDP and trigger stress in
the financial
system.
