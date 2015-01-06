(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Philippines'
forthcoming US dollar-denominated bonds due 2040 an expected
rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The Philippines intends to use the proceeds from the sale to pay
the principal
and interest on bonds it purchased in an associated debt
management operation.
Residual proceeds may be used for general budget financing
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating is in line with the Philippines' Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the bonds would be sensitive to any changes in the
Philippines'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
For more details on the key rating drivers and sensitivities for
the
Philippines' ratings, see the most recent rating action
commentary on the
sovereign "Fitch Affirms Philippines at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable",
dated 25 March
2014.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
