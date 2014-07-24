(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance
B.V's planned seven-year issue of fixed-rate senior notes an expected senior
unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating of the bonds is contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by
Fitch.
The fixed-rate senior notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed
by ultimate parent and Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler Phoenix
Pharmahandel GMBH & Co KG (Phoenix; BB/Stable), in addition to a subsidiary
guarantee network capturing at least 70% of turnover and EBITDA. The structure
is identical to the EUR300m 2013 bond issue, ranking equally with bank debt. The
new issue will provide additional flexibility for general corporate purposes and
help complete the refinancing of the EUR506m bond repaid in July 2014 (which was
partly prefunded by the EUR300m 2013 issue) thus reducing drawings under the
revolving credit facility.
A successful issue of the notes, in addition to the recently agreed amendments
to its bank loans, will establish a solid long-term capital structure for the
group going forward, improving liquidity and associated funding costs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR UNSECURED CREDITORS
Fitch rates Phoenix's bonds and bank debt (which both rank pari passu) at the
same level as the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB', reflecting only limited
subordination from the group's prior ranking on-balance sheet ABS, factoring
lines and Italian credit lines representing EUR522m at the financial year ended
January 2014.
Prior ranking debt to EBITDA in FY14 was 1.2x (up from 1.0x in prior year given
the group's reduced profitability) and the agency expects this to remain around
1.5x, which is comfortably below the 2.0x-2.5x threshold that Fitch typically
applies in its recovery analysis to assess subordination issues for unsecured
bond holders. In addition, subordination is also mitigated by the upstream
guarantee network capturing a minimum 70% of turnover and EBITDA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR IDR
Sector Pressures and Competitive Environment
Phoenix, as with wholesale sector peers, operates with structurally limited
profitability compared with pharmaceuticals manufacturers, as it is subject to
intense competitive and regulatory pressures.
Phoenix's profitability in its home market, Germany, remains under significant
pressure following intense and unsustainable price competition triggered by
regulatory change in FY13, which cost Phoenix a loss of market share. In FY14,
Phoenix focussed on regaining its market share to 28%, with the aim of
translating it into improved profitability.
Near-term Pressure on Profitability & FCF Generation
Weaker profitability in Q1FY15 due to competitive pressures, together with
planned investment in working capital to support growing sales and working
capital efficiencies, should result in negative FCF in FY15.
Elevated Leverage Reduces Flexibility
The tough trading environment translates into elevated debt protection ratios,
leading Fitch to forecast FFO adjusted net leverage peaking at 4.8x in FY15
(FY14: 4.3x), removing headroom under the current rating (Fitch applied a
EUR125 adjustment for restricted cash and intra-year working capital swings as
per its criteria).
The Stable Outlook, however, assumes that this trend will reverse over the next
12-18 months as sector pressures bottom out and Phoenix will use its regained
market share to gradually rebuild profitability. Fitch expects that FFO-adjusted
net leverage will return to 4.5x in FY16, a level more commensurate with the
'BB' rating, in line with management's commitment towards an improving financial
profile. Failure to repair profitability in its home market and continued weak
FCF generation would, however, put prolonged pressure on the credit metrics and
the ratings.
Phoenix Forward Programme
The Phoenix forward programme will support EBITDAR margins over the next three
years. Phoenix estimates that the programme will provide sustainable savings of
at least EUR100m per annum from FY16. The programme focuses on improving
efficiencies, including bundling of administrative functions to increase
operational focus and refinement of warehouse efficiency, which we believe is a
sensible approach. However, Fitch expects some of these cost savings to be
reinvested to maintain competitive pricing and hence we assume only a modest
increase of EBITDAR margin post FY16 to peak at 2.9% (which is, however, also
dependent on the wider pricing environment). This is reflected in our current
Stable Outlook.
Wholesale Pharmaceuticals Leader
Phoenix is one of the largest European players in the pharmaceuticals wholesale
market. The rating reflects its geographical diversification, which helps
strengthen its market position with pharmaceutical manufacturers and makes it
fairly resilient to healthcare policy changes in countries. The pharmaceutical
wholesale sector is, however, subject to comprehensive regulation, affecting
major aspects of the underlying business model, especially the distribution
chain, reimbursement and pricing levels, including margin structures of
pharmaceutical distribution and related services. Regulatory intervention
recognises pharmaceutical distribution as a key healthcare cost in national
systems.
Integrated Business Model
Phoenix's leading position in the European wholesale market is complemented by
retail and supplier service activities. Phoenix owns pharmacies in most
countries it operates in and where multiple pharmacy ownership is possible, such
as the UK. Integrating supplier services and retail activities has enabled
Phoenix to achieve synergies and to fully capture the available margin between
pharmaceutical manufacturers and end-customers. We expect retail margins to
remain stable for the next four years.
Continued Expansion in Retail Markets
As its competitors are acquiring pharmacies, Phoenix could be at risk of losing
customers, particularly if pharmacy markets in Europe liberalise. Therefore our
forecasts assume some annual acquisition spending on retail pharmacies, but only
for a small budget of around EUR50m, reflecting management's commitment to
limited M&A activity. The adverse credit impact arising from acquisitions is
balanced by Phoenix's commitment to maintain a conservative financial policy
with no plans for dividends.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Phoenix has a diversified financial structure, maturity profile and adequate
internal liquidity following the issue of EUR300m bond in July 2013 and the
extension of the EUR1,050m RCF to 2019 from 2017. The proceeds from the new bond
would be used to repay the amount drawn under the RCF and for general corporate
purposes.
At end-FY14 Phoenix had headroom of around EUR1.5bn under its committed
facilities and a cash position of EUR370m (this reflects also the EUR125m of not
readily available cash, comprising EUR25m of restricted cash and EUR100m for
intra-year working capital swings) which is more than sufficient to cover
short-term financial liabilities of EUR1,249m including the EUR506m bond due and
repaid in July 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action
include:
-Net (lease, factoring and ABS) adjusted FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x on
a sustained basis (FY14: 4.2x)
-FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.2x (FY14: 2.4x)
-FCF/EBITDAR falling below 25% on a sustained basis (FY14: 30%)
-Continued and/or increasing competitive pressures in key geographies slowing or
eroding expected profitability recovery
Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action
include:
-Stabilisation of operating performance and conservative financial policy
driving FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 3x
-FCF/EBITDAR sustainably above 40%
-Slowing competitive pressure in Phoenix's major markets and sustainable
recovery of the group-wide profitability