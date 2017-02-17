(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Piraeus Bank S.A.'s (Piraeus, RD/RD/f) Series 3 EUR1 billion mortgage covered bonds due 2018 issued under the bank's covered bonds programme a 'B-' rating with Stable Outlook. The rating action follows the analysis of an additional provisional portfolio of around EUR1.5 billion (as of end-January 2017) residential mortgage loans and a decrease in the committed overcollateralisation (OC) to 25% from 63.14% (December 2016). All the previous outstanding bonds totalling EUR5 million were fully repaid on 9 February 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch assesses the probability of default of Piraeus' covered bonds as speculative credit risk. This qualitative assessment is based on the dual recourse nature of the instrument and on the availability of liquidity reserve and principal protection mechanisms. Nonetheless, the maximum achievable rating for the programme is 'B-', which is Greece's Country Ceiling. Fitch also carried out a quantitative assessment of the level of protection provided by the issuer in the form of OC and compared it with the cover pool's credit loss in a 'B-' stress scenario. The 25% contractual OC offsets a stressed credit loss of 12.3%. The Stable Outlook is driven by the cushion provided by the contractual OC against the 'B-' credit loss. The agency maintains an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of two notches for the programme based on covered bonds exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct enforcement of recourse against the cover pool, the low risk of under-collateralisation at the point of resolution and based on Piraues' IDR not being support-driven (neither institutional nor by the sovereign). The Payment Continuity Uplift is eight notches, reflecting the conditional pass-through amortisation as well as the presence of a liquidity reserve covering at least three months of interest and senior expenses. VARIATION FROM CRITERIA Piraeus' IDR and Viability Rating reflect an uncured payment default on obligations other than the covered bonds. The recourse against the cover pool has not been activated, a circumstance not explicitly envisaged in Fitch covered bonds rating criteria. Fitch rates the covered bonds based on a qualitative analysis of the covered bonds payment interruption risk and a quantitative analysis of the cover pool credit risk. This represents a variation from Fitch's Covered Bonds Rating Criteria and the impact of this variation is undetermined. As a result of this variation, Fitch does not disclose the breakeven OC for the programme's rating (see "Fitch Upgrades 1 Greek Covered Bond; Affirms 3 on New Criteria" dated 19 December 2016 available at www.fitchratings.com). RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes in Greece's Country Ceiling may affect the rating of the covered bond programme issued by Piraeus Bank S.A. Once the bank's Viability Rating and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is upgraded from 'f' and 'RD', Fitch will begin applying the IDR uplift and the Payment Continuity Uplift, although their ratings will still be subject to the applicable Country Ceiling. The rating of the covered bond programme is also sensitive to changes to the over-collateralisation and/or asset percentage that the issuer commits to. Contact: Primary Analyst Sara De Novellis Analyst +39 02 879 087 295 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi 6, 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Alessandro Bosello Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 278 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 