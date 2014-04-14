(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to Platinum Trust - February 2014's pass-through
certificates (PTCs) as follows:
INR2,550.6m Series A PTCs due June 2018: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with
the scheduled payout in the transaction document. The distribution tax will be
deducted from the scheduled payout before the income is distributed by the trust
to the PTC holders. The transaction document has specified that the variation in
the scheduled payouts on account of deductions for the distribution tax shall
not amount to any PTC event of default.
The transaction is a static securitisation of Indian rupee-denominated
commercial vehicle loans originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance
Company Limited (CIFCL), which is also the servicer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and outlook reflect adequate external credit enhancement (CE) of
10.0% of the initial principal balance, CIFCL's origination practices, servicing
experience and expertise in collection and recovery, as well as the sound legal
and financial structure of the transaction.
The CE is cash collateral in the form of fixed deposits with IDBI Bank Limited
(BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of
the trustee.
The credit enhancement is deemed sufficient to cover the commingling risk of the
servicer and the liquidity for the timely payment of the PTCs.
India's economic situation has been factored into Fitch's analysis. The 2012
vintage had more delinquencies that were 90 or more days past due (90+ dpd) than
earlier and subsequent vintages as a result of unfavourable economic conditions
in 2012. The agency has considered the heightened economic risks in India in its
base-case default-rate assumptions. The default rate, recovery rate and time to
recovery, together with the portfolio's weighted-average yield, were stressed in
Fitch's Asia-Pacific ABS cash flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash flow
for timely payment at the current rating level.
Fitch has received the latest servicer report dated March 2014, and finds that
the 90+ dpd delinquencies have performed in line with other CIFCL's transactions
rated by Fitch at the same level of seasoning.
No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the transaction because both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and denominated in rupees.
This portfolio has been assigned to the trust at par. The collateral pool
features only new vehicles and has a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 15
months, with an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,550.6m as of 31
January 2014. The pool consisted of 9,494 loans, had a WA loan-to-value ratio of
82.9%, and a WA yield of 14.6%. Loans for new light-commercial vehicles
accounted for about 82% of the pool, while the rest of the pool comprised loans
originated for new small-commercial vehicles. The portfolio is also
geographically diversified, and exposed to 15 Indian states in terms of obligor
composition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the base-case default would need to
increase by at least 21% from the current rate, or the base-case recovery rate
to decline by at least 35%, before a rating downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+sf' is
considered. The rating-sensitivity analysis assumes that the CE and other
factors remain constant.
The rating could be upgraded if the rating of the bank holding the cash
collateral is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains
sound, with adequate CE that can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating
scenario.
CIFCL has assigned new commercial-vehicle loans to the trust, which in turn
issued the PTCs. The PTC proceeds were used to fund the purchase of the
underlying loans.
An appendix to the press release, describing the representations, warranties,
and enforcement mechanisms is published today.