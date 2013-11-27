(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to
Platinum Trust - November 2013's pass-through certificates (PTC) as follows:
INR4,034.6m Series A PTC due December 2017: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook
The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with
the scheduled payout in the transaction document. The distribution tax will be
deducted from the scheduled payout before the income is distributed by the trust
to the PTC holders. The transaction document has specified that the variation in
the scheduled payouts on account of deductions for the distribution tax, shall
not amount to any PTC event of default.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received.
The transaction is a static securitisation of Indian rupee-denominated
commercial vehicle loans originated by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance
Company Limited (CIFCL), which is also the servicer.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Credit Enhancement: The rating and outlook are based on credit
enhancement (CE) of 9.5% of the initial principal balance, CIFCL's origination,
servicing, collection and recovery expertise, as well as the sound legal and
financial structure of the transaction.
The CE will be cash collateral in the form of fixed deposits - with Axis Bank
and Canara Bank, both rated at 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch - in the name of the
originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee.
The credit enhancement is sufficient to cover the commingling risk of the
servicer and the liquidity for the timely payment of PTCs.
Stressed Economic Conditions Factored In: The 2012 vintage showed more
delinquencies that were over 90 days past due compared with earlier vintages as
a result of unfavorable economic conditions in 2012, which continued into 2013.
The agency has considered the stressed economic conditions in India in its base
case default rate assumption. The default rate, recovery rate and time to
recovery, together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in
Fitch's Asia-Pacific ABS cash flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash flow
for timely payment at the current rating level.
No Interest-Rate or Foreign-Currency Risks: The transaction is not exposed to
interest-rate or foreign-currency risks because both the assets and the PTCs are
fixed-rate and are denominated in rupees.
Seasoned Portfolio with Mainly New Loans: The collateral pool to be assigned to
the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR4,035m and
consisted of 15,587 loans as of 31 October 2013. The collateral pool had a
weighted average (WA) loan-to-value ratio of 82.9%, a WA seasoning of 14 months
and a WA yield of 14.9%. Loans for new commercial vehicles accounted for about
92% of the pool with the rest being loans for used commercial vehicles. Loans
that were 1-30 days past due accounted for 10.3% of the pool, and 9.7% of the
pool had overdue amounts valued at over 5% of the monthly instalment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The PTCs' rating would be lowered to 'BB+' if the base case default rate
increases by 15%, assuming that the CE and other factors remain constant.
The rating could be upgraded if the rating of the bank holding the cash
collateral is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains
sound, with adequate CE that can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating
scenario.
At closing, CIFCL will assign commercial vehicles loans to the trust, which in
turn will issue the PTCs. The PTC proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of
the underlying loans.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Platinum Trust - November 2013 - Appendix
here