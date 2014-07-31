(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Police Bank
Ltd's (Police
Bank) AUD300m Debt Issuance Programme Senior Unsecured Long-term
and Short-term
ratings of 'BBB+' and 'F2' respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The programme ratings are at the same level as Police Bank's
Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), in line with Fitch's
criteria, and are
broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect
the bank's IDRs
(see Rating Action Commentary dated 14 April 2014).
Police Bank Ltd' ratings are:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'
Viability Rating at 'bbb+'
Support Rating at '5'
Support Rating Floor at 'NF'
Long-term Senior Unsecured rating assigned at 'BBB+'
Short-term Senior Unsecured rating assigned at 'F2'
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.,
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.