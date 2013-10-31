Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Poznan - Rating Action ReportWARSAW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Poland's City of Poznan Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Poznan's ratings reflect the city's sound strategic and financial management, its financial flexibility, a strong operating performance, as well as its wealthy and diversified local economy and tax base. The ratings also take into account the city's moderate levels of direct debt by international standards, and Fitch's expectations that they will remain stable in 2014-2015. The ratings also reflect projected further growth of the city's indirect debt relating to its companies, the majority of which should be self-supported. The rating drivers and their relative weights are as follows: KEY RATING DRIVERS High: Fitch views the city's financial flexibility and financial and strategic management as rating strengths. As a result Poznan is well-positioned to face unexpected adverse events similar to the sharp economic downturn witnessed in 2011-2012. During this difficult period the city proved its ability to maintain strong operating performance, despite the economic downturn negatively impacting its tax revenue and unexpected expenses being incurred. Fitch expects the city to maintain its strong operating results over the medium term, with an operating margin of 10%-11% for 2013-2015. This will be supported by on-going operating cost rationalisation and by measures aimed at strengthening the city's revenue generation capacity, such as through attracting private investments to high gross value-added sectors. The agency forecasts the city's operating balance for 2013 may amount to PLN280m or a high 11% of operating revenue. The operating balance should cover debt service (projected at about PLN220m annually for 2014-2016, including principal repayments and interests) by 1.2x. Debt service for 2013 may amount to PLN410m, up from PLN264m in 2012, as the city repays PLN128m one-year loans from high EU grants received and plans to refinance of PLN65m of loans incurred on less than favourable terms. Medium: Fitch expects Poznan's debt to stabilise at about 78% of current revenue in 2013-2015 (below PLN2bn in nominal terms), following slower investment activity in 2014-2015 due to lower EU grants available. This is because the 2007-2013 EU financial framework is being phased out and grants under the next new EU financial framework may not be available until 2016. The city's debt service coverage ratios should remain healthy. The debt to current balance ratio may average 10 years for 2013-2015 (9.7 years in 2012), in line with the city's average debt maturity. Fitch expects the city's indirect debt to grow further to close to PLN1.3bn in 2015 from PLN1.08bn at end-2012. However, it should not put direct pressure on the budget, as it mainly relates to self-supported debt of the city's water company Aquanet S.A. ( 'BBB-' /Stable). Poznan's diversified and wealthy economy has resulted in gross regional product per capita being two times the national average and in tax revenues accounting for 50% of operating revenue. Because of its higher-than-average tax revenue per capita, the city is obliged to contribute to the state under the equalisation mechanism (estimated PLN65m for 2013). The city benefits from a predictable regulatory regime. Long-term financial projections and regular disclosure of annual accounts provide visibility to the city's economic activities. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the operating margin to below 9%, accompanied by continued debt growth approaching 100% of current revenue, leading to weak debt coverage ratios. The rating could be upgraded if the city maintains its solid operating performance over the medium term with the operating margin above 12%, accompanied by contained direct debt growth and an upgrade of the sovereign rating. 