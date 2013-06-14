(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Poly Real Estate
Group Company Limited (Poly) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+'
with Stable Outlook and a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
Poly is one of the
largest homebuilders in China.
Fitch has also assigned Poly's proposed senior unsecured USD
notes an expected
'BBB+(EXP)' rating. The notes to be issued by Poly Real Estate
Finance Ltd. are
to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hengli (Hong
Kong) Real
Estate Limited (Hengli), a wholly owned subsidiary of Poly Real
Estate.
In place of a guarantee, Poly has granted a keepwell deed and a
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor,
Hengli, has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the proposed USD notes. Furthermore, Poly's parent, China Poly
Group Corporation
(China Poly), has also granted a keepwell deed to Poly and
Hengli to ensure Poly
has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations
under the keepwell
and undertaking deeds; and that Hengli has sufficient assets and
liquidity to
meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed notes.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent support benefits ratings: Poly's ratings benefit from a
one-notch uplift
reflecting strong operational and strategic linkage with its
parent China Poly,
in accordance with Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage" criteria.
China Poly's support to Poly is evidenced by significant funding
support to
Poly, including providing a keepwell deed for Poly's proposed
offshore debt
issuance.
Poly's strong growth has driven China Poly to possess the
largest homebuilding
operation among the 16 enterprises wholly owned by State-owned
Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council
(Central SASAC)
that has property as one of its core businesses. Poly is
therefore a core
subsidiary of China Poly. The parent support, however, does not
raise Poly's
ratings above the 'BBB+' level, which is the highest in China's
homebuilding
industry, as the industry risk cannot be offset by this support
factor.
Leading Chinese homebuilder: Poly is one of China's top three
homebuilders by
contracted sales value and its operation is sufficiently
diversified covering 43
cities, with over 90% of its sales from tier-one and tier-two
cities in 2012.
Poly also ranks in the top three in 18 cities. Its large scale
gives it strong
operational and financial flexibilities.
Strong branding supports growth: Poly is one of the best
performers among the
top ten Chinese homebuilders. Its contracted sales had grown by
a compounded
annual growth rate of 51.5% since 2006 compared with China Vanke
Co., Ltd's
(Vanke, BBB+/Stable) 37.2% and China Overseas Land & Investment
Limited's (COLI,
BBB+/Stable) 34.3%. This is partly due to its established
branding which
emphasised on delivering comfortable housing at affordable
prices. Poly's
developments are characterised by space maximisation, design
flexibility, and
larger park and garden areas.
Diversified funding channels: Poly has tapped funding from
multiple channels to
improve its financial flexibility. Quasi-equity like real estate
funds that
takes minority stakes in Poly's projects, together with new
equity private
placements, had raised CNY27bn of capital for Poly since 2006.
Tapping the
domestic capital market and obtaining shareholders' loans from
China Poly give
Poly additional sources of funding apart from bank borrowings.
Aggressive growth drives leverage: Constraining Poly's
standalone ratings are
its relatively high leverage arising from recent high growth.
Poly has expanded
aggressively since 2006; its net property assets grew to
CNY105bn in 2012 from
CNY6bn in 2006. As a result, leverage as measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory
has grown to a high of 63% in 2010 before falling to 46.5% in
2012 as growth
moderated. Poly's growth since 2006 was supported by CNY44.9bn
of net debt
increase and CNY8.4bn minority shareholders' equity injection.
Stable operation drives outlook: Fitch expects Poly to retain
its leadership
position in the Chinese homebuilding market. Its focus to target
mass market
home buyers, and its operational and financial flexibilities can
help it
maintain its moderate pace of growth in a highly competitive and
cyclical
Chinese property market.
Keepwell deeds not guarantees: Poly does not provide a guarantee
to offshore
subsidiaries given the difficulties of obtaining approval from
the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange, more commonly known as SAFE.
However, both
the keepwell deeds and Poly's undertaking deeds signal a strong
intention from
Poly and China Poly to honour its proposed debt obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating pressure is likely as the rating is
already at the
highest level for this industry. For its standalone ratings,
future developments
that may individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include:
- generation of neutral FCF on a sustained basis
- reduction in net debt/adjusted inventory to below 35%
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- weakened linkage with China Poly due to government policy
changes, or a change
in group strategy/policy
- aggressive expansion resulting in net debt/adjusted inventory
rising above 45%
on a sustained basis
- contracted sales/gross debt not exceeding 1.5x by 2014
- severe deterioration of industry environment resulting in
prolonged poor
operating and financial performance
