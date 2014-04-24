(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Premier Foods plc (PF) and Premier Foods Finance plc final ratings as follows: Premier Foods plc Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B', Outlook Positive Premier Foods Finance plc GBP325m senior secured fixed rate notes due 2021: 'B'/'RR4' GBP175m senior secured floating rate notes due 2020: 'B'/'RR4' The rating action follows the completion of the refinancing of PF's current senior secured credit facility (GBP884m) with a new senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF; GBP272m), proceeds of the senior secured notes issue (GBP500m) and the equity placement and rights issue (GBP353m). As part of this restructuring plan, PF agreed a new pension deficit reduction schedule with its pension trustees, which will substantially reduce its annual cash contributions with fixed contributions until 2019. The 'B' IDR reflects PF's weak credit metrics as well as its market position as one of UK's largest ambient food producers, with a diversified portfolio of leading brands. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that PF's financial and business profile should improve over time following the completion of the major refinancing and the equity placement and rights issue and the deconsolidation of its bread division. It also factors in Fitch's confidence in the positive momentum of PF's grocery-only business as a result of management's category-led strategy. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Credit Metrics In addition to high interest costs, PF's funds from operations (FFO) are compressed by recurring pension deficit contributions, which Fitch includes in the calculation of FFO and have an estimated 1.4x-1.9x adverse impact on FFO adjusted net leverage over FY13- FY16. Fitch projects FFO adjusted net leverage will be 5.4x in FY14 (post-refinancing) but should marginally reduce to 5.0x by 2016. The agency expects FFO fixed charge coverage to be around 2x for FY14-FY16. Higher-than-expected pension deficit contributions or post-refinancing cost of funding would, among other factors, have an adverse impact on projected credit metrics and could in turn affect rating headroom. Leading UK Ambient Food Producer PF is one of the UK's largest ambient food producers, with a 4.7% market share in the fragmented and competitive GBP28bn UK ambient grocery market. PF manufactures, distributes and sells a wide range of branded and non-branded foods, across five categories with leading brands, some of which have been in existence for more than 100 years. The company therefore benefits from its diversity and scale in terms of manufacturing, logistics and procurement in the UK. Reliant on the UK PF operates mainly in the UK and a significant portion of its turnover is from the 'big four retailers' in the UK - Tesco (BBB+/Negative), Asda, J Sainsbury's and Morrisons. However, it is active in categories generally not core to multinational food manufacturers, which therefore limits competitive threats. In addition, PF has a competitive position in many of its food categories where it holds a number one or two market position. PF is also expanding across geographies. In October 2013, PF signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Swire Foods Holdings Ltd to distribute Ambrosia rice pudding pot in China. This agreement may extend to PF's other brands in the portfolio. Standalone JV for Bread Division The deconsolidation of the bread business through a standalone JV with the Gores Group will allow management to focus its full attention and resources on growing its grocery business. PF is left with a higher-margin business (Fitch-estimated EBITDA margin of 18.7% for FY14) compared with 11.9% in FY13 (before deconsolidation). Apart from the GBP15.7m (PF's share of the committed GBP32m investment) to be invested in the JV on completion in FY14 and a potential further GBP6.4m (PF's share of the remaining GBP13m investment) in 2016, there will be no future cash requirements from Premier Foods for the JV. This is because future investments for the bread division will be funded by internal cash flows of the JV and external funding. Fitch assumes PF will not guarantee any of this potential external funding. Strong Grocery Margins Fitch estimates that PF's EBITDA margin will increase to 20% in FY16 from 18.7% in FY14 (post-deconsolidation of the bread division). Although this would depend on the future level of marketing investments, our expectation of improved margins is based on cost savings and efficiency initiatives that PF has undertaken since 2012 as part of its ongoing effort to streamline the business. PF exceeded its originally stated 2011 - 2012 cost reduction target of GBP20m (later increased to GBP40m) by delivering savings of GBP48m and delivered a further GBP20m of staff-related savings in 2013. Adequate Liquidity Fitch expects that post-refinancing, PF's liquidity is adequately supported by a renegotiated GBP272m RCF due in 2019 with appropriate covenant headroom. PF's liquidity also benefits from a lack of material short-term debt maturities over the next five years, apart from the negotiated pension deficit contributions (ranging from GBP7m p.a. in FY15 to GBP45m p.a. in FY17-FY19) and a GBP120m securitisation facility due December 2016 (expected to reduce to GBP60m post-deconsolidation of the bread business). Senior Secured Notes' Rating The 'B'/'RR4' senior secured rating reflects Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value of the company and the resulting recovery of its creditors (including the pension trustees) would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern approach) rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business as well as the strength of its brands. Furthermore, a default scenario would likely be triggered by unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of weak consumer spending or unexpected higher pension deficit contributions. As such, Fitch applied a 30% discount to EBITDA and considers a distressed multiple of 6.0x as appropriate. This results in average recoveries (31%-50%) for senior secured noteholders in the event of default. The notes and the senior secured RCF of GBP272m are secured substantially by all of the issuer's and guarantors' assets representing 100% of the group's consolidated total assets as of 31 December 2013. The notes, RCF and pension trustees maintain a security-sharing mechanism. The security offered to the pension funds ranks pari passu with the notes and bank debt limited to a maximum amount of GBP450m although, as pension contributions narrow the deficit, security to the benefit of the pension fund will not reduce below GBP350m. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - PF's ability to maintain EBITDA margin above 18% after having sufficiently invested in advertising and promotions to protect its market position and drive growth with its category-led strategy - FFO adjusted net leverage demonstrating a downtrend to below 5.5x-6.0x (pension deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO) - FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis - Free cash flow margin sustainably above 4% (2013: 5.5%) after adequate capital investments Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Reduced free cash flow margin below 4% of sales as a result of profitability erosion, higher capex or unexpected increases in pension contribution or funding costs - FFO adjusted net leverage remaining in the 5.5x to 6.0x range on a sustained basis (pension deficit contributions are included in the calculation of FFO) - FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.8x on a sustained basis Contact: Principal Analyst Ilana Elbim Analyst +44 20 3530 1644 Supervisory Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.