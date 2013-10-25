(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a credit
rating of 'BBB' to
the $500 million aggregate principal amount of guaranteed notes
issued by
Prologis, L.P., the operating partnership of Prologis, Inc.
(NYSE: PLD;
collectively including rated subsidiaries; Prologis or the
company). The 2021
notes have an annual coupon rate of 3.35% and were priced at
99.984% of the
principal amount to yield 3.353% to maturity or 145 basis points
(bps) over the
benchmark rate. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of
Prologis, L.P.
that are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Prologis, Inc.
In the short term, Prologis intends to use the net proceeds from
the sale of the
notes to repay borrowings under its global line and to fund the
cash purchase of
certain of its senior notes that are tendered pursuant to its
offers to purchase
such notes, which commenced on Oct. 24, 2013.
Fitch currently rates Prologis as follows:
Prologis, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--$100 million preferred stock 'BB+'.
Prologis, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB';
--$2 billion global senior credit facility 'BBB';
--$5.8 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--$460 million senior unsecured exchangeable notes 'BBB';
--$659 million multi-currency senior unsecured term loan 'BBB'.
Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership
--JPY45 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
'BBB';
--JPY10 billion senior unsecured term loan 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' rating takes into account the company's global
industrial real estate
platform including the investment management franchise, a
high-quality
portfolio, management's focus on strategic priorities, strong
access to capital
as evidenced by recent activity (the 2021 notes as well as bond
offerings in
August 2013, unconsolidated investment financings, a $1.4
billion follow-on
common stock offering, the recasting of the global line of
credit, and the
establishment of an at-the-market or 'ATM' equity offering
program).
Largely tempering the ratings and Outlook is pro rata leverage
that is high for
the 'BBB' rating though expected to decline principally via
EBITDA growth due to
recovering fundamentals. The company has adequate liquidity, and
endeavors to
match-fund acquisitions and development with proceeds from
dispositions and fund
contributions. Contingent liquidity is supported by strong
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt.
GLOBAL PLATFORM
Prologis had $46.9 billion of assets under management as of
Sept. 30, 2013. The
company's large platform limits the risk of over-exposure to any
one region's
fundamentals. PLD derived 83.5% of its 3Q'13 net operating
income (NOI) from
Prologis-defined global markets (56.8% in the Americas, 20.2% in
Europe, and
6.5% in in Asia), and the remaining 16.5% of 3Q'13 NOI was
derived from regional
and other markets. The private capital platform provides an
additional layer of
fee income and recurring cash distributions to cover PLD's fixed
charges,
bolstered materially by the joint venture with Norges Bank
Investment Management
(Prologis European Logistics Partners Sarl or PELP) and initial
public offering
of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc., a Japanese REIT (J-REIT), in
2013.
HIGH-QUALITY PORTFOLIO
Prologis has a high-quality portfolio as evidenced by the focus
on properties
with proximity to ports or intermodal yards, cross-docking
capabilities and
structural items such as tall clearance heights.
The portfolio has limited tenant concentration which is a credit
strength, with
only the top three tenants comprising more than 1% of annual
base rent (ABR).
PLD's top tenants at Sept. 30, 2013 were DHL (1.9% of ABR), CEVA
Logistics (1.3%
of ABR), and Kuehne & Nagel (1.3% of ABR).
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL
The company's access to capital is strong as evidenced by the
diversified
capital structure which includes secured and unsecured debt from
public and
private sources, as well as preferred, common and private equity
capital.
During the third quarter, Prologis raised $671.6 million of
third-party equity
for its open-ended funds, including: $398.4 million for Prologis
European
Properties Fund II (PEPF II); $180 million for Prologis Targeted
U.S. Logistics
Fund (USLF); and $93.2 million for PELP. Additionally, PEPF II
issued a 2.75%
coupon EUR300 million unsecured bond in the Euro bond market
subsequent to the
quarter's end.
In addition to recent U.S. dollar denominated bond offerings,
Prologis upsized
its global credit facility in July 2013 to $2 billion from $1.65
billion and
improved pricing to LIBOR plus 130 bps, a reduction of 40 bps
from the prior
global credit facility. The company also recast its Japan
revolver, upsizing
this facility to JPY45 billion from JPY36.5 billion.
In April 2013, Prologis completed a public offering of 35.7
million shares of
common stock at a price of $41.60 per share, generating
approximately $1.4
billion in net proceeds, which were used predominantly for new
and current
investments. The J-REIT also completed a follow-on offering
subsequent to its
IPO. PLD did not directly benefit from the newly raised
proceeds; however, the
offering will allow the J-REIT to fund additional asset
purchases from PLD,
which should benefit PLD's corporate liquidity. The company
also recently
established an ATM program through which it may issue up to $750
million of
common stock.
HIGH LEVERAGE FOR 'BBB' EXPECTED TO DECLINE
Fitch views pro rata leverage as more meaningful than
consolidated leverage
given PLD's willingness to buy back and/or recapitalize
unconsolidated assets
(e.g. interests in Prologis European Properties in 2011, as well
as interests in
Prologis Institutional Alliance Fund II and Prologis North
American Industrial
Fund III in 2013) and its agnostic view towards property
management for
consolidated and unconsolidated assets.
Third-quarter 2013 pro rata leverage was 7.9x compared with 7.7x
in 2Q'13 and
8.1x in 1Q'13. The increase in 3Q stemmed from debt-financed
development
activity. Fitch's base case assumes between 1.5% and 2.5%
same-store NOI growth
over the next several years along with incremental NOI from
development starts
and acquisitions net of dispositions and contributions. Under
this base case,
pro rata leverage would remain in the mid-to-low 7x range. This
is high for a
'BBB' rating generally but appropriate given PLD's portfolio
size and access to
capital. Leverage reduction may be choppy sequentially as the
timing of
dispositions and fund contributions may not match acquisitions
and development
starts in a linear manner.
In a stress case not anticipated by Fitch in which same-store
NOI declines by
levels experienced in 2009-2010, leverage would exceed 8x, which
would be weak
for a 'BBB' rating.
On a consolidated basis, 3Q'13 leverage was 7.9x including
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities (9.3x excluding
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities) compared with 8.2x
(9.3x excluding
recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated entities) in
FY2012.
IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS
During 3Q'13, cash same-store NOI (SSNOI) increased by 1.8% and
GAAP and cash
rental rates on leases signed in the quarter increased 6.1% and
0.4%,
respectively, from in-place rents. GAAP rental rates on
rollover were positive
for the past three quarters following 17 quarters of declines.
Operating
portfolio occupancy was 93.9% as of Sept. 30, 2013, up from
93.7% as of June 30,
2013 and slightly down from 94.0% as of Dec. 31, 2012.
Third-quarter 2013 pro rata fixed-charge coverage pro forma for
the guaranteed
notes issuances and tender offers is solid for the 'BBB' rating
at 2.4x compared
with 2.0x in 2Q'13 and 1.8x in 1Q'13. Fitch defines pro rata
fixed-charge
coverage as pro rata recurring operating EBITDA (excluding gains
and losses on
asset sales) less pro rata recurring capital expenditures less
straight-line
rent adjustments divided by total interest incurred and
preferred stock
dividends. Fitch's base case anticipates that coverage will
approach 2.5x over
the next 12-to-24 months due to expected low single-digit SSNOI
growth, which is
strong for the 'BBB' rating.
On a consolidated basis, 3Q'13 pro forma fixed-charge coverage
was 1.9x
including recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities (1.5x
excluding recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities) compared
with 1.8x (1.5x excluding recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated
entities) in 2012.
INCREASING BUILD-TO-SUIT DEVELOPMENT
Prologis' development activities entail lease-up risk; however,
build-to-suit
projects represented approximately 64.7% of PLD's share of 3Q'13
development
starts (48.3% year-to-date through Sept. 30, 2013) up from 57%
of the
development pipeline in FY2012. The pipeline's size is
increasing and large on
an absolute basis but manageable on a relative basis as cost to
complete
development represented 3.4% of gross assets as of Sept. 30,
2013.
The pipeline should remain active in the coming years due to
industrial real
estate supply-demand dynamics. Demand for industrial REIT space
is skewed
toward larger and newer facilities from tenants such as
e-commerce companies,
traditional retailers, and third-party logistics providers.
Conversely, new
supply should remain in check as construction underway
represents 0.4% of total
stock compared with 1.5% during the previous upcycle, according
to Property and
Portfolio Research, Inc.
SIZEABLE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING
Fitch's base case assumes $1.85 billion of development starts
for full-year
2013, of which PLD's share would be approximately 75%, followed
by approximately
$1 billion of annual starts in both 2014 and 2015, with assumed
development
yields in the 7.5% range. In the unlikely event that the company
funds this
activity principally with its global senior credit facility and
long-term debt
financings, leverage would increase. Continued equity funding
could have
positive rating implications.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Liquidity coverage is forecasted to be 1.3x for the period Oct.
1, 2013 to Dec.
31, 2015. Assuming a 90% refinance rate on upcoming secured debt
maturities,
liquidity coverage would improve to 1.7x. Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as
liquidity sources divided by uses. Liquidity sources include
unrestricted cash,
availability under revolving credit facilities pro forma for the
2021 notes
issuance and tender offer, projected retained cash flows from
operating
activities, and proceeds from dispositions and contributions.
Liquidity uses
include pro rata debt maturities after extension options at
PLD's option,
projected recurring capital expenditures, and projected
acquisitions and
development starts.
Prologis has strong contingent liquidity with unencumbered
assets (3Q'13
estimated unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8%
capitalization rate) to pro
forma unsecured debt of 2.4x. When applying a stressed 50%
haircut to the book
value of land held, pro forma unencumbered asset coverage
improves to 2.5x. In
addition, the covenants in the company's debt agreements do not
restrict
financial flexibility. However, the company's AFFO payout ratio
was 97.4% in
3Q'13, indicating limited liquidity generated from operating
cash flow.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining above
1.25x (liquidity
coverage is 1.3x for the period Oct. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015
but 1.7x assuming
a 90% refinance rate on upcoming secured debt maturities);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.5x (pro
rata leverage was
7.9x at 3Q'13; consolidated leverage including recurring cash
distributions from
unconsolidated entities was 7.9x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.0x (pro rata
coverage was 2.4x in 3Q'13 pro forma for the 2021 notes issuance
and tender
offer; consolidated coverage including recurring cash
distributions from
unconsolidated entities was 1.9x).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Liquidity coverage including development sustaining below
1.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 8.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage ratio sustaining
below 1.5x.
