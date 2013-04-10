(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes expected ratings as follows:

AUD245m Class A-1 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD38.85m Class A-2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD18.2m Class B notes: not rated

AUD17.15m Class C notes: not rated

AUD12.25m Class D notes: not rated

AUD8.05m Class E notes: not rated

AUD5.6m Class F notes: not rated

AUD4.9m Class G notes: not rated

The notes are issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in its capacity as trustee of Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,123 residential mortgages originated by Pepper Homeloans Pty Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pepper Australia Pty Limited) totaling approximately AUD350m. The pool's Fitch calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 71.8% and the weighted average seasoning was 13 months. Credit-impaired mortgages comprise 39.4% of the pool while reduced documentation loans make up 42.5% of the portfolio. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 26.2% are interest-only loans. Investment loans account for 13.9% of the pool and owner occupier loans the remainder. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

Key Rating Drivers

The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A-1 and A-2 notes are based on the quality of the collateral; 30% and 18.9% credit enhancement provided by their respective subordinate notes; excess spread; and the liquidity facility provided by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/F1+) sized at 2.5% of the initial aggregate note balance at closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper Australia Pty Limited's mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Rating Sensitivity

Unexpected decreases in the value of residential property or increases in the frequency of foreclosures and loss severity on defaulted mortgages could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case and could result in potential negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to PRS No. 10 to increased defaults and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that both the class A-1 and class A-2 notes ratings remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% increase) and severe (30% increase) default scenarios and also remained stable under Fitch's medium (15% decrease) and severe (30% decrease) recovery scenarios.

The transaction shows greater sensitivity to a combination of both increased defaults and decreased recovery rates with both the class A-1 and class A-2 notes experiencing multiple-notch downgrades.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the pre-sale report entitled "Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10", available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 10

here