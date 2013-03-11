(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (PFI) issuance of $650 million of
5.70% junior
subordinated notes due in 2053.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is equivalent to the ratings assigned to PFI's
existing junior
subordinated notes, and reflects standard notching based on
Fitch's rating
criteria.
Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used
primarily to refinance
outstanding retail hybrids, so this is not viewed as an increase
in financial
leverage. PFI's financial leverage ratio (FLR) was 35% at
year-end 2012. Based
on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not
been assigned any
equity credit.
Fitch last reviewed and affirmed PFI's ratings on Dec. 5, 2012.
The affirmation
of PFI's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's recent
financial
performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent
with rating
expectations. The Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's
operating and
holding company ratings are: continued reduced reliance on
short-term funding;
progress reducing the financial leverage ratio to the mid-20%
range and total
leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x-10x range
(based on pre-tax
adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining
near current
levels; and Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's
holding company
ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company)
include: an FLR above
35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained
basis; a TFC above
1.5x; and/or a GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and
holding company
ratings include: a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%, and Japan
solvency margin
ratio below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the
above noted
holding company triggers.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--5.70% junior subordinated notes due 2053 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
