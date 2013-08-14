(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (PFI) issuances of $350 million of
5.10% 30-year
senior notes, $350 million of 2.30% five-year senior notes and
$350 million of
five-year floating rate notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are equivalent to the ratings assigned to PFI's
existing senior
notes and reflect standard notching based on Fitch's rating
criteria.
Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used in part
to fund debt
maturing in early 2014 and for general corporate purposes. Fitch
anticipates
that the new debt will increase the financial leverage ratio
above 35% but
expects it to be a temporary increase.
Fitch last reviewed and affirmed PFI's ratings on July 24, 2013.
The affirmation
of PFI's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's recent
financial
performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent
with rating
expectations. The Outlook for all ratings is Stable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's
operating and
holding company ratings are: continued reduced reliance on
short-term funding;
progress reducing the financial leverage ratio to the mid-20%
range and total
leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x - 10x range
(based on
pre-tax adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio
remaining near
current levels; and Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's
holding company
ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company)
include: an FLR above
35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained
basis; a TFC above
1.5x; and/or a GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and
holding company
ratings include: a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%, and Japan
solvency margin
ratio below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the
above noted
holding company triggers.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--5.10% senior notes due 2043 'BBB+';
--2.30% senior notes due 2018 'BBB+';
--Floating rate senior notes due 2018 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Jan. 11, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.