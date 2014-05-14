(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to $1.2
billion of new senior unsecured notes issued by Prudential
Financial, Inc.
(PFI). Other PFI ratings are unaffected. The Rating Outlook for
PFI's Ratings
is currently Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are equivalent to the ratings assigned to PFI's
existing senior
unsecured notes, and reflect standard notching based on Fitch's
rating criteria.
Proceeds from the debt issuance are anticipated to fund debt
maturing in 2014.
As a result, Fitch's view of financial leverage is not affected
by this
issuance.
PFI's balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent with rating
expectations, and
recent financial performance has exceeded rating expectations.
The ratings
assigned to PFI and its subsidiaries continue to reflect the
company's very
strong competitive position in the U.S. and Japanese life
insurance markets.
Fitch views the statutory capital adequacy of PFI's insurance
subsidiaries as
very strong. At year-end 2013, PFI reported a combined
risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio for its U.S. insurance subsidiaries of 456%. PFI's two
Japanese insurance
subsidiaries, Prudential of Japan and Gibraltar, reported
solvency margin ratios
of 772% and 937%, respectively. PFI's financial leverage
remains above rating
expectations, and was approximately 34% at year-end 2013.
As a result of recent improvement in financial performance,
which has benefited
from improved financial market conditions and recent
acquisitions, GAAP interest
coverage has improved to 9.5x in 2013 compared to 6.1x in 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's
operating and
holding company ratings are: continued reduced reliance on
short-term funding;
progress lowering the financial leverage ratio to the mid-20%
range and total
leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x-10x range
(based on pre-tax
adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining
near current
levels; and a Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's
holding company
ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company)
include: an FLR above
35%; outstanding commercial paper (CP) above 10% of total debt
on a sustained
basis; a total financing and commitments ratio (TFC) above 1.5x;
and/or a GAAP
interest coverage ratio below 5x.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and
holding company
ratings include: a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%, Japan
solvency margin ratio
below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the above
noted holding
company triggers.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--$700 million of 3.50% senior notes due 2024 'BBB+';
--$500 million of 4.60% senior notes due 2044 'BBB+.'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology, November 2013.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
