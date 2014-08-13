(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to $600
million of senior unsecured notes issued by Prudential
Financial, Inc. (PFI).
The Rating Outlook for PFI is currently Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are equivalent to the ratings assigned to PFI's
existing senior
unsecured notes, and reflect standard notching based on Fitch's
rating criteria.
Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used for
general corporate
purposes including funding debt maturing in 2015. As a result,
Fitch's view of
financial leverage is not impacted by this issuance.
PFI's balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent with rating
expectations, and
recent financial performance has been strong. The ratings
assigned to PFI and
its subsidiaries continue to reflect the company's very strong
competitive
position in the U.S. and Japanese life insurance markets.
The Positive Outlook reflects PFI's improved operating and
earnings profile,
which has benefited from recent acquisitions and improved market
conditions.
Recent financial performance has exceeded rating expectations,
and has led to a
material improvement in key credit metrics associated with
interest coverage.
Fitch expects PFI's ability to sustain recent improvement in
financial
performance, and progress on reducing financial leverage could
lead to an
upgrade within the next 12-24 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Reduction in financial leverage to 28% or below;
--GAAP interest coverage remaining in the 8x-10x range (based on
pre-tax
adjusted operating earnings);
--Stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near current levels;
--TFC ratio at or below 1.3X;
--Japan's solvency margin ratio remaining above 700%;
--No deterioration in the creditworthiness of PFI's Japan
business.
Triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Financial leverage above 35%;
--Total financing and commitments ratio above 1.5x;
--GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x;
--Stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%;
--Japan's solvency margin ratio below 600%.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Prudential Financial, Inc.
--$350 million of 2.35% senior notes due 2019 'BBB+';
--$250 million of 4.60% senior notes due 2044 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
