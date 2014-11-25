(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' to QBE Insurance Group Limited's (QBE; A-/Negative) USD700m regulatory compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes, which are due to settle on 2 December 2014. The unsecured subordinated obligations have a final maturity of 2 December 2044. Redemption before this date requires the prior written approval of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for the insurer. The proceeds from the notes will be used primarily to fund the retirement of senior debt and otherwise for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITES QBE's Tier 2 instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated three notches below the holding company's IDR of 'A-'. This reflects Fitch's assessment of poor recovery prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments and the presence of material loss-absorption features. The notes would convert to equity in part or in full should APRA deem that QBE would become non-viable without conversion or without a public-sector capital injection. The notes would be written off in part or in full were QBE unable to convert the notes to equity within five business days of the trigger event date. Interest payments can be deferred either at QBE's discretion or if the group fails to meet the solvency condition. Fitch considers the optional deferral option to be a material loss-absorption characteristic, but the presence of more than one material loss absorption feature does not result in a more aggressive loss-absorption classification. The agency considers the non-viability trigger to be a low trigger and the notes to be more of a "gone concern" instrument. Under Fitch's methodology, the notes qualify for 100% equity credit as the agency applies a regulatory override to the extent that APRA does. The notes will be treated as 100% debt in financial leverage ratios. QBE's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the group's IDR (see rating action commentary titled "Fitch Affirms QBE's IDR 'A-'; IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Negative", dated 22 August 2014 and available on www.fitchratings.com). Contacts: Primary Analyst John Birch Director +61 2 8256 0345 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairman Jeff Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.