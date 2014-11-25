(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)' to QBE Insurance Group Limited's (QBE; A-/Negative)
USD700m
regulatory compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes, which are due to
settle on 2
December 2014.
The unsecured subordinated obligations have a final maturity of
2 December 2044.
Redemption before this date requires the prior written approval
of the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as
regulatory Tier 2
capital for the insurer. The proceeds from the notes will be
used primarily to
fund the retirement of senior debt and otherwise for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITES
QBE's Tier 2 instrument is classified as subordinated debt and
is rated three
notches below the holding company's IDR of 'A-'. This reflects
Fitch's
assessment of poor recovery prospects compared to senior
unsecured instruments
and the presence of material loss-absorption features. The notes
would convert
to equity in part or in full should APRA deem that QBE would
become non-viable
without conversion or without a public-sector capital injection.
The notes would
be written off in part or in full were QBE unable to convert the
notes to equity
within five business days of the trigger event date.
Interest payments can be deferred either at QBE's discretion or
if the group
fails to meet the solvency condition. Fitch considers the
optional deferral
option to be a material loss-absorption characteristic, but the
presence of more
than one material loss absorption feature does not result in a
more aggressive
loss-absorption classification. The agency considers the
non-viability trigger
to be a low trigger and the notes to be more of a "gone concern"
instrument.
Under Fitch's methodology, the notes qualify for 100% equity
credit as the
agency applies a regulatory override to the extent that APRA
does. The notes
will be treated as 100% debt in financial leverage ratios.
QBE's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect the group's IDR (see rating action commentary
titled "Fitch
Affirms QBE's IDR 'A-'; IFS at 'A+'; Outlook Negative", dated 22
August 2014 and
available on www.fitchratings.com).
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairman
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
