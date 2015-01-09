(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned QBE
Insurance Group
Limited's (QBE; A-/Negative) USD700m regulatory compliant Tier 2
subordinated
notes, which settled on 2 December 2014, a final rating of
'BBB-'.
The rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 24
November 2014. For
a description of the key rating drivers and sensitivities refer
to the rating
action commentary "Fitch Rates QBE's Sub-Debt Issue 'BBB-
(EXP)", dated 24
November 2014.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4 September 2014
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
