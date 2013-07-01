(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a 'B/RR3' rating to Quechan Indian Tribe's (Quechan; the tribe) approximately $30 million in outstanding tribal economic development bonds (TED bonds) due 2025. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the tribe's gaming enterprise revenue bonds to 'B/RR3' from 'B-/RR2' and the tribe's governmental project bonds (general obligation bonds) to 'B-/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'. Fitch also upgrades Quechan's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. The TED bonds rank pari passu with the revenue bonds and have similar protective measures, although one notable difference is that the TED bonds come with a pre-funded debt service reserve fund equal to 10% of the bonds' outstanding principal. In contrast, the revenue bonds' reserve fund is springing and gets funded through a controlled flow of funds if debt service coverage (DSC) falls below 1.5x. The TED bonds include a DSC test of 1.50x, which steps up to 1.65x in March 31, 2013 and triggers daily sweeps into a trustee-controlled flow of funds. A failure to maintain coverage of at least 1.25x triggers a default. Additional pari passu indebtedness is permitted as long as pro forma debt/EBITDA ratio is not greater than 3.75x and DSC is at least 2.25x. Debt service coverage for the period ending March 31, 2013 was 2.35x. The TED bonds are subject to sinking fund payments of $2.5 million-$3 million per year starting in 2017, leaving a $6.5 million balloon payment in 2025. The tribe is contemplating a refinancing of its $98 million in outstanding revenue bonds with the proceeds from a new $107 million five-year credit facility (includes a $5 million revolver that will be undrawn at closing). The credit facility will be pari passu to the TED bonds and will have additional financial covenants including: a 1.05x fixed-charge coverage test (which will include tribal distributions), a minimum EBITDA test, maximum capital expenditure test, and a leverage maintenance test. Additional pari passu borrowings will not be permitted. Amortization on the term loan will be aggressive at roughly $12 million-$14 million; however, debt service will initially remain relatively level as interest expense is expected to be lower. Key Rating Drivers: The upgrade of Quechan's bonds and IDR reflects the tribe's strengthened financial flexibility as a result of more prudent fiscal management, improved casino operations, and a reduction in interest costs achieved through a series of refinancings and paydown of debt. Fitch expects Quechan's tribal reserves to be maintained at current levels or to grow, which is in contrast to two-three years ago when the risk of the tribe depleting its reserves was a serious risk. In 2011 the tribe significantly reduced per capita payments to its tribal members and made other reductions in governmental services to bring government spending more in-line with the casino distributions. At the same time casino operations started to improve, enabling the tribe to stabilize its reserves. Quechan's liquidity was also being hampered by high interest costs related to the debt the tribe secured during the downturn to build its flagship casino. Using its internal liquidity as well as proceeds from a federal government settlement and from newly issued lower cost debt, Quechan was able to materially reduce its interest cost and debt service. The proposed refinancing of the revenue bonds (15% coupon) with less expensive bank debt should further reduce interest cost and help the tribe to delever quicker. The upgrade also reflects the elimination of Quechan's GO bond liquidity covenant, which the tribe risked violating. The covenant was eliminated through an amendment that Quechan secured late last year in exchange for pledging additional liquid assets to a GO reserve fund. The payment into the reserve reduced Quechan's unrestricted cash balances, but cash on hand remains ample to meet day-to-day operation needs and the planned $5 million revolver should address contingent liquidity needs. Quechan's credit metrics are strong for its rating level. For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2013, debt/EBITDA and DSC ratios (including the GO bonds) are solid at 3.65x and 2.04x, respectively. Pro forma for the revenue bonds refinancing, DSC will remain largely unchanged due to heavy amortization on the term loans; however, Fitch expects leverage to decline meaningfully over the next one-two years. Per Fitch's base forecast, debt/EBITDA declines to 2.98x by year-end 2014 and 2.65x by year-end 2015. DSC should begin to improve to above 2.20x by 2015 as interest cost declines due to the reduced principal outstanding and improved term loan pricing, which is based on a leverage grid. Quechan's credit metrics are more in-line with the mid-to-high end of the 'B' category relative to other 'B' category Native American credits in Fitch's rated universe. The lower 'B-' IDR reflects the heightened operating risk of Quechan's casinos, which depend on the economically challenged Yuma, AZ market. The IDR also takes into account the lack of track record of the tribe adhering to prudent fiscal practices for an extended period of time. Also, while Fitch expects Quechan's reserves to remain stable or grow, there is little headroom for deterioration in casino operating performance, as the tribe's run-rate governmental expenses and total debt service together make up roughly 87% of the casinos' EBITDA (80% not counting per cap payments). The tribe's liquidity (which includes the proposed $5 million revolver) provides a modest buffer against a temporary decline in casino operations. However, a prolonged and/or more drastic decline in operations would likely force the tribe to take further austerity measures, which could be difficult to implement. Casino revenues grew in 2011 and 2012 but declined 4.9% in first-quarter 2013, consistent with most other U.S. gaming markets, as the payroll tax increase, higher gas prices and delayed tax returns had an impact on the consumer. Management was able to reduce costs to offset the revenue decline with EBITDA increasing 1.6% over the prior year. Fitch remains cautious on gaming trends for the remainder of 2013 but expects revenue trends to improve. For Quechan, Fitch forecasts flat revenue growth for the remainder of the year and low single-digit growth thereafter. Rating Sensitivities: Quechan's IDR can move toward the mid-to-high end of the 'B' rating category over the medium-term (approximately two-five years) as credit metrics strengthen further, tribal liquidity improves, and/or casino EBITDA expands. Specific rating triggers include: Positive: Future developments that in some combination could lead to positive rating actions include: --Debt/EBITDA ratio migrating towards 2.5x with GO bonds and 2.0x without; --DSC remaining above 2.0x with GO bonds debt service and 2.25x without; --Tribe maintaining prudent fiscal management practices; --Tribal cash reserves being maintained at current levels (could sustain government without casino distributions for approximately nine months). An increase in reserves is not a prerequisite for an upgrade, although a material increase can accelerate the timing. Negative: Future developments that in some combination could lead to negative rating action include: --Debt/EBITDA ratio exceeding, for an extended period, 3.75x with GO bonds and 3.25x without; --DSC declining below, for an extended period, 1.75x with GO bonds debt service and 2.00x without; --Tribe deviating from prudent fiscal management (e.g. increases per cap payments at expense of depleting tribal reserves); --Tribal reserves declining to a point that the tribe can only cover about six months of operations without casino distributions. The tribe's cash position fluctuates seasonally (first quarter being the highest point); therefore, there is some room for dips in cash during the low months (summer). Transaction Ratings Fitch views prospects for the TED bonds and the revenue bonds in terms of probability of default and recovery in case of default as distinctly better relative to the GO bonds. This is because the revenue bonds are backed by casino revenues, whereas the GO bonds are not. The revenue pledge is strengthened by a trustee-controlled flow of funds that ensures the bond debt service is paid prior to any tribal distribution. The flow of funds is sprung if coverage falls below 1.5x. As of March 31, 2013, coverage of debt service was at 2.4x. This mechanism allows Fitch to partially segregate the credit risk of the casino operations from the tribe, which has a weaker credit profile. However, the tribal credit profile is still heavily factored into the TED bond ratings, since significant distress on the tribal side may potentially force the TED bondholders or lenders to make concessions to allow the tribe to maintain adequate liquidity and critical governmental services. Previously the revenue bondholders agreed to revise their contingent funding covenant in 2010 so that the tribe would be able to secure its GO bond covenant amendment and avoid a default on the GO bonds. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Quechan Indian Tribe --Long-term IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC'; --Enterprise Revenue Bonds to 'B/RR3' from 'B-/RR2'; --Governmental Project Bonds to B-/RR4 from CCC/RR4. Fitch assigns the following rating: - Tribal economic development bonds 'B/RR3' Contact: Primary Analyst Adam Dolkart Associate Director +1-312-368-2095 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', (August 2012); --'2013 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Return Generation in Full Swing)', (December 2012); --'Native American Gaming Insights -- Default and Recovery Study: Mohegan the Latest Restructuring', (March 2012) --'Native American Gaming Insights -- Off-Reservation Gaming: Three Years into the Obama Administration', (February 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', (November 2012). 