June 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned RAKFUNDING CAYMAN LTD's
(RAKFUNDING) USD1bn guaranteed euro medium term note (EMTN) programme expected
Long- and Short-Term Ratings of 'BBB+(EXP)' and 'F2(EXP)' respectively.
The assignment of the final ratings is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already reviewed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of RAKFUNDING's guaranteed EMTN programme are aligned with National
Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah's (RAKBANK) Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs). This is based on Fitch's expectation that RAKBANK
(BBB+/Stable/F2), which fully owns RAKFUNDING, will support the debt issued
under the programme, if required. RAKBANK has set up RAKFUNDING solely to issue
debt under the programme. The likelihood of support is further evidenced by the
guarantee provided.
Senior notes issued by RAKFUNDING under the programme will be guaranteed by
RAKBANK. RAKBANK's obligations under the guarantee will be an unsecured and
unsubordinated obligation of the bank and will rank at least equally with its
other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RAKBANK's IDRs are in turn based on high probability of support, if required,
from the UAE federal authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The guaranteed EMTN programme's ratings are sensitive to a change in RAKBANK's
IDRs, which will reflect any change in Fitch's assessment of the ability and
propensity of the UAE federal authorities to support the bank, or a change in
Fitch's view of support of the banking system in the UAE.