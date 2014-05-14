(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a credit
rating of 'BBB' to
the $250 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior
unsecured notes due
2024 issued by Regency Centers, L.P., the operating partnership
of Regency
Centers Corporation (NYSE: REG). The notes were issued at
99.482% of par value
to yield 3.812% or 120 basis points over the benchmark rate.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to
fund, in whole
or in part, 'Eligible Green Projects,' including the
acquisition, construction,
development or re-development of such projects. Eligible Green
Projects means
new or ongoing projects (including new development, expansions
and/or property
renovations) and/or existing assets under management by Regency
Centers or any
of its subsidiaries, which have received, or are expected to
receive, any LEED
certification rating level (Certified, Silver, Gold or Platinum)
or LEED
equivalent certification.
Fitch currently rates REG as follows:
Regency Centers Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Preferred Stock 'BB+'.
Regency Centers, L.P.
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB';
--Unsecured Revolving Facilities 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan 'BBB';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on improvements in operating fundamentals
and Fitch's
expectations that leverage and fixed-charge coverage metrics
will stabilize or
improve slightly from current levels. Absent any further
deleveraging
initiatives, Fitch expects REG to maintain credit metrics within
a range
appropriate for the 'BBB' IDR.
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
Pro-rata same-property net operating income (NOI) grew at a
healthy rate of 4%
in both 2013 and 2012, but decelerated throughout 2013 and into
the first
quarter of 2014. Rent growth has been strong across both new
leases and
renewals. Fitch expects that same-property NOI will continue to
grow in the low
single digits through 2016 with the company maintaining its
current occupancy
rate. Additionally, the company's lease expiration schedule is
manageable, with
no year representing more than 14% of expiring pro-rata minimum
base rent,
further improving the durability of rental cash flows, absent
tenant
bankruptcies.
APPROPRIATE CREDIT METRICS
REG's pro-rata leverage was 6.1x for the trailing 12 months
(TTM) ended March
31, 2014, up from 5.7x at year-end 2013, but down from 6.3x as
of year-end 2012.
The uptick in leverage was driven by a draw on the revolving
credit facility to
fund 1Q'14 acquisitions. Fitch projects the company's leverage
to sustain in the
high 5.0x's through 2016 which would be appropriate for the
rating. Fitch
defines leverage as net debt divided by recurring operating
EBITDA.
REG's pro-rata fixed-charge coverage ratio was 2.1x for the
trailing twelve
months ended March 31, 2014, up from 2.0x and 1.9x at yearend
2013 and 2012,
respectively. Fitch projects REG's fixed-charge coverage will
sustain in the low
2x's through 2016. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA less straight-line rents, leasing commissions and tenant
and building
improvements, divided by total interest incurred and preferred
stock dividends.
LIMITED DEVELOPMENT RISK
Although REG was a prolific developer during the last real
estate cycle, the
company is now taking a more measured approach. The company's
net cost to
complete in-progress developments was 2.4% of its gross
undepreciated assets as
of March 31, 2014, up from 1.6% and 2.1% at year-end 2013 and
2012,
respectively. This compares to 12.7% as of 2007. The size of the
overall
development pipeline has decreased materially since the start of
the global
financial crisis, reflecting an overall de-risking of the
company's strategy.
Fitch expects the company to gradually increase its development
pipeline by
starting $165 million of annual developments and redevelopments
from 2014
through 2016.
STRONG UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF UNSECURED DEBT; UNEVEN
DEBT MATURITY
PROFILE
REG's implied unencumbered asset value covered its net unsecured
debt by 2.6x
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2013 when applying an 8.0% stressed
capitalization
rate to unencumbered NOI. This ratio is strong for the 'BBB'
rating and
indicative of good contingent liquidity.
REG has some unevenness in its debt maturity schedule with large
unsecured bond
maturities contributing to 19.0% of pro-rata debt maturing in
2015 and 21.6%
maturing in 2017. The company has forward-starting swaps which
reduce interest
rate risk associated with the 2015 maturities. Refinancing risk
is also
mitigated by the company's strong unencumbered asset pool and
demonstrated
access to the unsecured debt and equity markets.
APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
For the period April 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2015, REG's sources of
liquidity
(unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving
credit facility
and projected retained cash flows from operating activities
after dividends)
exceed uses of liquidity (pro-rata debt maturities,
amortization, projected
recurring capital expenditures and development) by 1.1x. While
the May 2014 bond
issuance is not included in Fitch's base case liquidity
analysis, assuming the
proceeds are deployed toward development and capital
expenditures, liquidity
coverage would improve. Under a scenario whereby 80% of REG's
pro-rata secured
debt is refinanced with new secured debt, liquidity coverage
would improve to
1.5x. The company has demonstrated strong access to various
forms of capital
over the past few years, mitigating near-term refinance risk.
CONSISTENT AFFO PAYOUT RATIO
REG's dividend payout ratio has ranged between 85% and 92% of
adjusted funds
from operations (AFFO) over the past five years, indicative of a
modest amount
of internally generated capital. Fitch expects the company's
dividend coverage
will remain within this recent historical range over the next
three years.
MODERATE GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION
REG's community and neighborhood shopping center portfolio has
moderate
geographic and anchor tenant concentrations. Of REG's annualized
base rent, 52%
is derived from properties located within the states of
California, Florida and
Texas. However, the company is exposed to various markets within
these three
largest states, reducing the headline concentration risk.
Although REG's three
largest tenants by annual base rents represent approximately 11%
of annual base
rents, this tenant concentration is offset by the fact that
Fitch rates two of
the top three tenants as investment grade. The three largest
tenants are The
Kroger Co. (4.5%, IDR of 'BBB' by Fitch), Publix Super Markets
Inc. (4.1%),
Safeway Inc. (2.5%, IDR of 'BBB-'). However, Safeway Inc. is
currently on Rating
Watch Negative, and would likely be downgraded to 'B' assuming
the proposed
Cerberus acquisition (announced March 2014) was completed as
proposed.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between REG's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB' IDR. Based
on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids
in Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' dated Dec. 23, 2013,
available on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com, the company's cumulative
redeemable preferred
stock is deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements
that would likely
result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
PRO-RATA RATIONALE
Fitch looks at REG's property portfolio profile, credit
statistics, debt
maturities, and liquidity position based on combining its
wholly-owned
properties and its pro-rata share of co-investment partnerships,
to analyze the
company as if each of the co-investment partnerships was
dissolved via
distribution in kind.
Several of REG's co-investment partnerships provide for
unilateral dissolution.
Most of these co-investment partnerships provide for a
distribution in kind in
the event of a dissolution, whereby REG and its limited partner
unwind the
partnership by distributing the underlying properties (and
related
property-level debt, if any) to each partner based on each
partner's respective
ownership percentage in the partnership. Further, the company
has supported its
co-investment partnerships in the past by raising common equity
to repay or
refinance its share of secured debt, demonstrating its
willingness to de-lever
these partnerships.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook is based on continued improvement in retail
fundamentals and
Fitch's expectation that leverage and coverage will remain
relatively unchanged
over the next two years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of pro-rata leverage sustaining below 5.5x
for several
quarters (pro rata leverage was 6.1x as of March 31, 2014);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.3x for several
quarters (pro rata coverage was 2.1x for the TTM ended March 31,
2014).
The following factors may have a negative impact on REG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x for several
quarters;
--A liquidity shortfall (REG had a base case liquidity coverage
ratio of 1.1x as
of March 31, 2014).
