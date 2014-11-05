(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Bretagne's (AA/Stable/F1+) EUR500m euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme ratings of 'AA'/'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The EMTN programme's ratings are aligned with Bretagne's Issuer Default Rating as the notes under the programme are expected to constitute senior, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of the issuer. The ratings are assigned to the programme only. Fitch expects the notes to be issued under the programme to rank pari passu with the Region of Bretagne's other unsubordinated obligations. The ratings of the Region of Bretagne are underpinned by its strong budgetary performance, low debt, and sophisticated management. The ratings also take into account an expected increase in debt due to sizeable capital expenditure through to 2017. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that despite growing budgetary pressure the region is likely to keep debt metrics in line with ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the Region of Bretagne's ratings would be mirrored in the EMTN programme's rating. For more information on the key sensitivities related to the Region of Bretagne's ratings, please see "Fitch Affirms Region of Bretagne at 'AA'; Outlook Stable" dated 6 June 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 07 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.