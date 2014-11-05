(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
Region of
Bretagne's (AA/Stable/F1+) EUR500m euro medium-term note (EMTN)
programme
ratings of 'AA'/'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The EMTN programme's ratings are aligned with Bretagne's Issuer
Default Rating
as the notes under the programme are expected to constitute
senior,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated liabilities of the
issuer.
The ratings are assigned to the programme only. Fitch expects
the notes to be
issued under the programme to rank pari passu with the Region of
Bretagne's
other unsubordinated obligations.
The ratings of the Region of Bretagne are underpinned by its
strong budgetary
performance, low debt, and sophisticated management. The ratings
also take into
account an expected increase in debt due to sizeable capital
expenditure through
to 2017. The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that despite
growing
budgetary pressure the region is likely to keep debt metrics in
line with
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to the Region of Bretagne's ratings would be mirrored in
the EMTN
programme's rating.
For more information on the key sensitivities related to the
Region of
Bretagne's ratings, please see "Fitch Affirms Region of Bretagne
at 'AA';
Outlook Stable" dated 6 June 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 07 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
