(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Renaissance Consumer Funding Limited's 13.5% USD150m fixed-coupon 5.5-year subordinated issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, with final maturity in June 2018 a final 'B-' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. The proceeds from the issue are being on-lent to Russia-based Commercial Bank Renaissance Credit (RenCredit), rated Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'/Stable, Short-term IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'b', Support Rating '5'. In case of bankruptcy, the claims of investors in the current issue will be subordinated to the claims of senior creditors and will rank at least pari passu with the claims of other subordinated creditors. Financial covenants of the agreement include RenCredit's obligation to maintain its prudential capital adequacy ratio at least at 12% level. As at end-2012, RenCredit was the 64th-largest bank in Russia by assets and is one of the five leaders in the consumer finance segment in Russia. Onexim Holdings controls 89.52% of RenCredit via Renaissance Capital Investments Limited which also controls investment bank Renaissance Capital ('B'/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's 'B-' rating (one notch below the bank's VR of 'b') and the Recovery Ratings of 'RR5' (corresponding to average recoveries of 10%-30%) acknowledges that banks are often not broken up (liquidated) upon default and that in most (although not all) cases, holders of subordinated debt receive some level of recoveries when a bank is resolved. RenCredit's Long-term VR reflects the bank's markedly weaker and more volatile performance relative to other banks in the sector, and the significant increase in loss rates in 2012, which has prompted a review of underwriting policies. Reported profitability remained strong (ROAE of 19% in 2012) reflecting good reported cost control, but was supported by insurance-related commissions (equal to 62% of 2012 pre-impairment profit; booked up front), and moderate provisioning of NPLs (69% coverage at end-2012). However, capital and liquidity remain sound, with the Fitch core capital ratio at 20% at end-2012 and liquid assets exceeding total wholesale funding (most of which falls due in 2013). RenCredit's credit profile has also benefited from its acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced contingent risks relating to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was followed by a RUB3.3bn equity injection into the bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to RenCredit's VR would also impact the issue's rating. A strengthening of the bank's underwriting, moderation of loss rates and greater sustainability of performance could lead to an upgrade of the bank's VR and issue ratings. A downgrade is less likely in the medium term given that the low rating level already captures most risks. RenCredit's other ratings (all unaffected): Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: 'B' Viability Rating: 'b' Support Rating: '5' Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4', Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)' Contact: Primary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Analyst +7 495 956 9932 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.