(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Renaissance Consumer
Funding Limited's 13.5% USD150m fixed-coupon 5.5-year
subordinated issue of
limited recourse loan participation notes, with final maturity
in June 2018 a
final 'B-' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'.
The proceeds from the issue are being on-lent to Russia-based
Commercial Bank
Renaissance Credit (RenCredit), rated Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR)
'B'/Stable, Short-term IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'b',
Support Rating '5'.
In case of bankruptcy, the claims of investors in the current
issue will be
subordinated to the claims of senior creditors and will rank at
least pari passu
with the claims of other subordinated creditors. Financial
covenants of the
agreement include RenCredit's obligation to maintain its
prudential capital
adequacy ratio at least at 12% level.
As at end-2012, RenCredit was the 64th-largest bank in Russia by
assets and is
one of the five leaders in the consumer finance segment in
Russia. Onexim
Holdings controls 89.52% of RenCredit via Renaissance Capital
Investments
Limited which also controls investment bank Renaissance Capital
('B'/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue's 'B-' rating (one notch below the bank's VR of 'b')
and the Recovery
Ratings of 'RR5' (corresponding to average recoveries of
10%-30%) acknowledges
that banks are often not broken up (liquidated) upon default and
that in most
(although not all) cases, holders of subordinated debt receive
some level of
recoveries when a bank is resolved.
RenCredit's Long-term VR reflects the bank's markedly weaker and
more volatile
performance relative to other banks in the sector, and the
significant increase
in loss rates in 2012, which has prompted a review of
underwriting policies.
Reported profitability remained strong (ROAE of 19% in 2012)
reflecting good
reported cost control, but was supported by insurance-related
commissions (equal
to 62% of 2012 pre-impairment profit; booked up front), and
moderate
provisioning of NPLs (69% coverage at end-2012).
However, capital and liquidity remain sound, with the Fitch core
capital ratio
at 20% at end-2012 and liquid assets exceeding total wholesale
funding (most of
which falls due in 2013). RenCredit's credit profile has also
benefited from its
acquisition in 2012 by the Onexim Group, which reduced
contingent risks relating
to other assets of the broader Renaissance group, and was
followed by a RUB3.3bn
equity injection into the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to RenCredit's VR would also impact the issue's
rating. A
strengthening of the bank's underwriting, moderation of loss
rates and greater
sustainability of performance could lead to an upgrade of the
bank's VR and
issue ratings. A downgrade is less likely in the medium term
given that the low
rating level already captures most risks.
RenCredit's other ratings (all unaffected):
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b'
Support Rating: '5'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term Rating: 'B'; Recovery Rating
'RR4',
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(rus)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9932
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' and
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', both dated 15
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.