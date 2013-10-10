Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Metropolitan Community of Rennes
- Rating Action
ReportPARIS/FRANKFURT, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Metropolitan
Community of Rennes, Rennes Metropole (RM) Long-term foreign and
local currency
ratings of 'AA+' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F1+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect RM's solid operating performance, low debt,
robust
socio-economic profile, and skilled management of its finances.
The ratings also
reflect an expected significant, but manageable, increase in
debt in the coming
years related to a new metro line. The Stable Outlook factors in
RM's capacity
to maintain a sound budgetary performance over the next three
years. The key
rating drivers and relative weights are detailed as below:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High:
High Performance; Stable Trend
In 2012, RM reported a high current margin of 30.5%. Fitch
expects current
margin to decline slightly in 2013 to about 27%, due to
non-recurring costs and
a slowdown in current resources. We forecast operating
performance to stabilise
at this level over the medium term, as an increase in revenue,
driven by planned
tax hikes, should offset a decline in state transfers and higher
interest
expenses linked to debt growth.
Expected Debt Rise Manageable
Direct debt was low at end-2012, at 21.3% of current revenue,
which Fitch
expects to be maintained in 2013. RM's debt payback ratio is
comfortable, at 0.7
year. Debt management is prudent with low exposure to interest
rate risk.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and a
structural cash
surplus. Cash amounted to EUR156.5m at end-2012 and was
sufficient to cover debt
servicing by over 14x.
Fitch expects debt to increase, as a result of the construction
of a second
metro line from end-2013. About 40% of the project would be
financed externally.
According to Fitch's estimates, direct debt would reach about
89% of current
revenue by end-2016, while the direct risk payback ratio is
likely to weaken to
about 3.3 years. However, Fitch believes that such debt levels
are manageable.
The agency points to RM's positive track record for its first
metro line in
1997-2002, with demonstrated tight control of indebtedness and
rapid
de-leveraging thereafter.
Guaranteed debt was high at 157% of current revenue at end-2012.
However, Fitch
considers such debt to be low-risk as most of it is extended to
strongly
regulated social housing institutions. Debt at RM's public
sector entities is
low.
Medium:
Economy Structurally Strong
Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial landscape, RM's
economy remains
dynamic, well-diversified, and enjoys a structurally
below-average unemployment
rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young,
highly qualified
population, low real-estate prices and strong public
infrastructure.
Stable Political Infrastructure
RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, and is
deeply integrated with its main constituent city, Rennes
(AA/Stable/F1+). An
advanced financial management framework underpins RM's capacity
to effectively
implement its financial strategy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., direct risk payback
ratio of over 4
years for more than two consecutive years), could lead to a
negative rating
action.
A positive rating action may result from a lower-than expected
increase in debt,
provided the sovereign rating (France, AA+/Stable/F1+) is also
upgraded.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's base case rating relies on the following assumptions:
-State transfers cuts in 2014 and 2015
-Increase in direct taxes, as announced in the financing plan
for the second
metro line and as adopted by the Community Council in 2012
-Capital expenditure to grow on average 30% per year for
2013-2016 with the
construction of the second metro line
