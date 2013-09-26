(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Rogers Communications Inc.'s (Rogers) two-tranche senior unsecured notes offering consisting of US$850 million of 10-year notes and US$650 million of 30-year notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Rogers intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The terms and covenants of the new debt offering are virtually the same as Rogers existing debt. The notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Rogers wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Communications Partnership, and rank pari passu with Rogers existing unsecured senior debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflects Rogers' consistent operating performance during the past several years as its business segments have scaled further, both organically and through acquisitions, resulting in a higher level of profitability and cash flows. Rogers continued capital investment has enabled the company to deploy a high quality infrastructure in a timely manner with good diversity of service platforms to compete effectively against its mostly national peers. Accordingly, Rogers' wireless and cable operations underpin the significant leverage inherent in its operations that has led to stable credit measures. Importantly, Rogers has demonstrated consistency with operating within its targeted financial policy of net leverage within the 2-2.5x range for the past several years. Fitch expects Rogers' net leverage will remain within the higher part of its range during 2013. Rogers has maintained significant flexibility in the past with managing its financial policies including leverage targets and return of capital to shareholders. Fitch believes Rogers' mix of cable and wireless assets competitively positions the company and allows for significant revenue diversification through its robust bundled service offer. This mix of assets should allow Rogers to sustain cash generation, adjusted for cash taxes, over the longer term. As the cable and wireless segments further mature, Rogers will need to seek other avenues in emerging businesses to cultivate growth. Regulatory and Spectrum Industry Canada's decision during the summer to reject Telus' acquisition of Mobilicity reinforces its desire for four wireless providers in every region of Canada. However, the lack of a well-capitalized foreign operator placing a deposit to participate in the upcoming auction creates substantial doubt with this goal and significantly reduces the likelihood of higher spectrum prices associated with a more competitive auction. Three of the larger new entrants (Mobilicity, Public Mobile and Wind Mobile) have faced significant financial challenges that could result in a bankruptcy, sale (Public Mobile) and/or recapitalization. Absent additional regulatory policy changes, the attractiveness of the Canadian market for any entity to consolidate these new entrants and operate as a fourth standalone player is highly questionable given current market dynamics. Several regions in Canada already have a viable fourth competitor with their wireless services bundled along with a cable offering. As such, Fitch believes wireless as part of a bundled offering is a necessary must-have component for longer-term sustainability. Rogers' options to acquire advanced wireless services spectrum from Shaw Communications and Videotron could face challenges from Industry Canada. The government delayed the 700 MHz spectrum auction until January 2014 in part given competitive concerns around spectrum license transfers. Financial Flexibility and Liquidity Rogers' most recent US$1.5 billion debt issuance will help fund a portion of the expected cash requirements during the next 12-18 months. This includes US$1.1 billion of debt maturing in early 2014 plus associated debt derivatives and a potential bid in the upcoming 700 MHz spectrum auction. Fitch estimates that the company could spend in the range of CAD5000 million to CAD1 billion on the auction depending on several factors. In March 2015, Rogers has US$830 million of notes maturing plus associated debt derivatives. Consequently, Rogers is well positioned from a liquidity perspective to support on-going cash requirements as evidenced by its free cash flow (FCF) generation, balance sheet cash and availability under its committed facilities. Rogers' CAD2 billion credit facility that matures in July 2017 was undrawn as of June 30, 2013. Cash was $875 million. Rogers' CAD900 million accounts receivable securitization program, expiring in December 2015, has CAD250 million of availability. Fitch's FCF expectations for 2013 is at least CAD350 million. This compares to FCF for 2012 of approximately CAD612 million after Fitch adjustments including CAD803 million in dividends. The lower FCF is due to expected increases for cash taxes, dividend and capital spending. Rogers estimates its pension contribution for 2013 at CAD96 million, a CAD11 million increase from 2012. Rogers' pension plan obligations were funded at a 71% level at the end of 2012. As such, Fitch believes the company has sufficient flexibility to fund its pension deficit with existing cash flows. Fitch anticipates the company will also continue to focus excess capital on its shareholders primarily through its dividend as Rogers is within its targeted leverage range. However, Fitch expects future shareholder-friendly initiatives will be materially less than the average of CAD2 billion spent during 2009 to 2011. In 2012, Rogers returned approximately CAD1.3 billion via share repurchases and dividends. The company renewed its normal course issuer bid for 2013 to repurchase up to CAD500 million of its shares, down from CAD1 billion in the previous authorization. Fitch does not expect material repurchases in 2013 given Rogers cash requirements within the business. Rogers maintains an aggressive dividend policy and payout ratio. The company increased its annual dividend for 2013 by 10% to CAD1.74 per share or approximately CAD875 million annually. Consequently, Rogers' growing dividend consumes a larger portion of its cash generation in light of its dividend payout ratio, which increased from 21% in 2007 to 57% in 2012. Longer-term, Fitch believes Rogers will take steps to ensure sufficient financial flexibility as the company balances its strategic objectives with shareholder returns. As such, Fitch expects the company will moderate future increases to the dividend due to the current high payout ratio. During 2013, Rogers launched a nascent credit card operation, which if successful, could consume a material level of cash from operations beyond 2013. Fitch believes these operations could represent a higher level of risk. Rogers will need to prudently manage the credit card business with the appropriate internal controls to mitigate this increased risk. Fitch also does not expect material changes to the high level of capital spending given the competitive need to invest in the network. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating include: --Commitment to gross leverage target less than 2.0x which Fitch does not believe is likely at this time. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating include: --Discretionary actions by Rogers of adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or an event driven merger and acquisition activity, that drives sustained net leverage beyond 2.5x without a sound de-leveraging plan. --Weakened operating performance driven by competitive intrusions. --The risk, while potentially low, of a well-capitalized foreign operator consolidating the new entrants and investing in new spectrum which could lead to material pressure on postpaid subscriber bases of the three incumbents. --Material increase in shareholder based initiatives. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 